AppViewX Secures $30 Million investment to Accelerate Product Innovation and Market Expansion Globally

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, an emerging leader in the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure for large enterprises, today announced it has secured $30 million in growth funding from Brighton Park Capital ("BPC").

AppViewX is disrupting the way security and network operators ("SecOps" and "NetOps") deliver services to the rest of Enterprise IT. AppViewX features a low-code platform that enables rapid automation of business processes by using visual tools and pre-built workflows. For network and PKI teams, this improves agility, enforces compliance, eliminates errors while reducing costs.

"Brighton Park Capital's investment will fuel growth, accelerate product innovation and solidify our position as the most advanced certificate lifecycle and network automation platform available," said Anand Purusothaman, Founder and CTO at AppViewX. "Software development, Network Engineering and Cybersecurity are in our DNA and we have had the best product on the market for several years – now we are excited to have institutional backing from such a great team of experienced tech investors and operators.

AppViewX's flagship product, CERT+, helps enterprises protect themselves from cyber-attacks and outages that can happen easily due to misused keys or expiring TLS/SSL certificates. AppViewX CERT+ provides automated discovery, enrollment, monitoring, validation, expiry notification, renewal, provisioning, remediation, reporting and revocation of SSL/TLS certificates across networks including app servers, web servers, ADCs, proxies, firewalls, client, mobile and IoT devices. CERT+ helps enterprise IT teams manage and automate the entire lifecycle of their internal and external PKI.

This new funding and additions to the board of directors cap an exciting year for AppViewX. For the financial year ending March 2019, AppViewX subscription revenue grew by 80%, and the company expanded into Australia and Singapore markets while increasing field presence in North America, EU and UK. Other recent highlights include:

Major strides into new verticals by landing industry leaders as customers, including two of the five largest banks in UK, two of the four largest banks in Southeast Asia , three of the largest managed healthcare organizations in the U.S. and two of the world's four largest Logistics Companies and one of the largest telecom service providers in Australia

Numerous citations by leading Industry Analysts, including Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Network Automation as well as The Resurgence of PKI in Certificate Management, the IoT and DevOps

Introduction of AppViewX 19.3 which includes support for 30+ additional vendors by leveraging the power of industry's only Certificate Management Platform with a modular plug-in based architecture

Repeat business from loyal customers, with more than 40% of AppViewX's growth coming from existing customers confident in the company's solution to manage their complex network, security and PKI infrastructures

In addition to the capital, AppViewX is excited to add industry leaders Mike Gregoire and Larry Biagini to the team. Both have led multibillion-dollar companies in the security and automation ecosystems and will be critical in helping guide the strategy and execution over the coming years. According to Mike, "Executive teams at enterprises around the world are increasingly focused on digital security and process automation. AppViewX solves both with a modern, scalable platform that is built for the enterprise. We were excited to invest in AppViewX and help it achieve its tremendous potential."

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and SecOps teams deliver services to Enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables the Automation and Orchestration of Network Infrastructure and Certificate Management using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost.

Brighton Park Capital is a growth equity firm based in Greenwich, CT. We partner with entrepreneurs and CEOs to invest in market leading software and technology services companies.

www.brightonparkcap.com

