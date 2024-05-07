Appward delivers over 80 apps in all-in-one business software that brings users to the front lines of the work with one click

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appward® LLC has expanded their all-in-one business management platform to include over 80 apps. This release serves as a giant step forward in Appward's vision to provide a comprehensive workspace designed to help small and medium-sized businesses manage and improve all aspects of their organization. Appward now brings together functionality that previously required multiple platforms, including productivity, project management, communications, HR, CRM, MRP/ERP, document control, storage, and virtually all other areas of operations. By unifying these capabilities into a single cloud-based platform, Appward users can communicate and collaborate in-record with their teams and bring the context of the discussion directly to the "front lines" of the work. This puts an end to making users switch away from where the work is happening and clears the path for more focused collaboration.

Co-founder and CEO, Dave Mason, built Appward with experience gained as owner and president of ASC Process Systems, an aerospace equipment manufacturer based in Southern California that he started in 1988. "I've always felt that great software can transform a good company into something much greater. While growing the business at ASC, I was never able to find software that could meet all my objectives. Most packages would only do 50% of what we needed, and most of it badly. So, in 2000, I decided to build it myself. The result was an all-in-one software solution that ended up making ASC the dominant player in our industry."

Dave knew that other companies would benefit from the software he built at ASC, so in 2020 he and technical co-founder, Raffi Dér Khorenian, started Appward, where they distilled decades of experience in software and business management into a novel cloud-based platform. "For organizations to become great, they need more than ERP, CRM and HR software. They also shouldn't have to spend so much time and money making all their software applications work together. Appward gives organizations the tools they need to run every part of their business, and it works as a unified platform right out of the box."

Appward is available now on appward.com through monthly subscription plans with pricing tailored for small businesses, ranging from $20–$80 per user per month, depending on the level of employee and selection of apps. Complete pricing information is available at www.appward.com/pricing.

In addition, Appward offers role-oriented bundles, as well as apps à la carte to give small organizations the flexibility to select and pay for the apps they need most. Bundles include HR, Sales, Manufacturing, Engineering, Operations, Continuous Improvement and Development. All plans come included with 25 GB of storage, which can be expanded as the organization's needs grow. In addition, organizations receive two hours of complimentary Appward training at no charge, with additional training available at affordable rates. For those interested in evaluating Appward, there is a 60-day trial available at www.appward.com/signup.

Appward is a comprehensive all-in-one cloud software platform designed to help organizations and businesses improve the way they manage projects, tasks, people, sales, operations, manufacturing, quality and more. We believe software has the potential to transform organizations to reach new heights of focus, efficiency and growth because we've experienced it first-hand. This conviction was born from 30 years of experience building a leading aerospace equipment manufacturing business, where efficient processes, traceability, compliance, workforce management and company culture are critical to success. With Appward, organizations of all sizes can get their apps together, natively integrated in a unified workspace that encourages focused collaboration.

