Appway's Client Lifecycle Management Technology Solution Deployed by Assante Wealth Management

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appway, a leading global provider of business process automation software focused on client onboarding and client lifecycle management for financial institutions, today announced that Assante Wealth Management has deployed its Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution to digitally orchestrate its client and account maintenance. A straight-through process seamlessly links Appway's robust workflow tools with CRM, e-signature, archival, and book of records systems to enable Assante to connect people, data, processes, and systems for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

Appway's CLM solution facilitates collaboration among advisors, branch management, compliance, and operations teams with an online trackable workflow that captures client account data requests and fulfills them in an end-to-end fashion. "Appway has been a great partner in delivering a digital client update platform to improve efficiencies and the advisor/client experience," stated Katharine Baran, Senior Vice President of Operations, at Assante Wealth Management, a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. Appway worked with Assante to configure its bespoke approach during a 22-week project implementation, replacing a mostly paper-based process with a streamlined and connected digital method.

Harold Reimer, Sales Director for Appway Canada, remarked, "Appway continues its expansion in Canada with the successful deployment of our Client Lifecycle Management Solution at Assante Wealth Management. We are extremely excited that Assante can now enjoy an improved and frictionless experience for their advisor community to perform client updates and account maintenance activities and to provide an enhanced level of customer service."

About Assante Wealth Management

Founded in 1995, Assante Wealth Management is one of Canada's largest firms providing wealth management solutions. With 830 professional advisors located in communities throughout the country, Assante has approximately $47 billion of Canadian family wealth under its care and serves its clients through a comprehensive, integrated, and cooperative approach to wealth management. Assante is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $172 billion (CAD) in assets as of May 31, 2020.

About Appway

By automating workflows across people, systems, and data, Appway gives financial services businesses everything they need to get the job done and provide exceptional experiences at every touchpoint.

Its award-winning software is trusted by 10 of the top 25 wealth managers to digitize, automate, and accelerate core business processes, such as the onboarding of new clients, managing changing client circumstances, and regulatory reviews. With its reusable components, Appway allows firms to create business applications in a scalable and flexible way.

Industry-leading institutions – including Credit Suisse, HSBC, BNY Mellon, Manulife, LGT, and LPL Financial – rely on Appway to improve customer experience and boost internal efficiencies in full compliance with complex industry regulations. Headquartered in Switzerland with offices around the globe, Appway serves customers while collaborating with an extensive ecosystem of consulting, implementation, and technology partners.

