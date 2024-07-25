AppWork Announces Strategic Integration Partnership with Engrain

Enhanced Property Management Through Interactive, Data-Driven Maps Now Available to all AppWork Clients at No Cost

DENVER, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppWork, the leader in multifamily maintenance solutions, is thrilled to announce an exciting new integration partnership with Engrain by integrating its Unit Maps as a feature in its maintenance software. This collaboration will overlay AppWork's powerful data analytics onto an interactive property map, offering this enhanced visual storytelling feature at no additional cost to all AppWork clients.

Revolutionizing Property Management

The partnership between AppWork and Engrain represents a significant advancement in the multifamily housing industry. By combining AppWork's robust data capabilities with Engrain's state-of-the-art interactive maps, property management companies can now visualize key maintenance data points directly on their property maps. This integration enables more efficient operations, streamlined maintenance workflows, and an overall improved resident experience.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Interactive Property Maps : Engage with detailed maps of your properties, highlighting critical data points and maintenance requests in real-time.

: Engage with detailed maps of your properties, highlighting critical data points and maintenance requests in real-time. Enhanced Data Visualization : Easily track and manage maintenance tasks, resident requests, and other vital information with a user-friendly visual interface.

: Easily track and manage maintenance tasks, resident requests, and other vital information with a user-friendly visual interface. Improved Operational Efficiency : Quickly identify and address issues, optimizing workflows and reducing response times.

: Quickly identify and address issues, optimizing workflows and reducing response times. Free Access for All AppWork Clients: This powerful integration is available at no additional cost, ensuring all clients can benefit from these advanced tools.

"At AppWork, our mission has always been to empower property managers with the tools they need to provide exceptional service and streamline their operations," said Sean Landsberg, Co-founder and CEO of AppWork. "By partnering with Engrain, we are taking this mission a step further, offering our clients an unparalleled level of insight and control over their assets."

Engrain's Unit Map technology is widely recognized for its innovative approach to property visualization. By integrating AppWork's data, clients will experience a seamless blend of information and interactivity, setting a new standard in property management.

"Every real estate software application should have a map," said Engrain's CEO, Brent Steiner. "Adding maps to its software gives AppWork a competitive advantage in helping operators visualize and understand key trends happening on site, and take action to resolve any issues. We're excited to welcome AppWork to the Unit Map ecosystem and look forward to our partnership."

About AppWork

AppWork is a leading provider of multifamily PropTech solutions, dedicated to enhancing property management through innovative technology and data-driven insights. Our platform empowers property managers to deliver exceptional service, optimize operations, and improve resident satisfaction.

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease and manage property. Its leading products are SightMap, an interactive property map platform, and TouchTour, a dynamic onsite showcase, and Asset Intelligence, a map-based data visualization tool. Engrain's advanced integrations and proprietary mapping technology offer solutions for any real estate technology stack.

Contact Information:

Sean Landsberg

CEO, AppWork

[email protected]

AppWorkCo.com



For more information about the partnership and the new features available to AppWork clients, please visit AppWorkCo.com

Media Contact

Darcey Leach

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-5005

[email protected]

SOURCE Engrain