AppWork Announces Summer 2024 Top Maintenance Rating Badge Winners

Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork, stated, "We are thrilled to honor these outstanding properties. Their dedication to excellence in maintenance not only improves resident satisfaction but also sets a high standard in the property management industry."

The Summer 2024 Winners by order of rank:

Lancaster Village - Lancaster, CA The Village at West Long Branch - West Long Branch, NJ Elevate at Woodstock - Woodstock, GA Park33 - Goshen, IN Stewards Crossing Apartments - Lawrenceville, NJ Colony Apartments - Wilmington, DE Vintage Park Apartments - Houston, TX Avana Blu - Cape Canaveral, FL Spring Crossings - Newark, DE Morningside Courts - Atlanta, GA Rosemont Cityview - Marietta, GA The Atlantic BridgeMill - Canton, GA Dawson Forest - Dawsonville, GA The Hills of Corona - Corona, CA Addison Cove - Merritt Island, FL Monarch at Godley Station - Savannah, GA Paces Run - Columbia, SC Marella Bay - Merritt Island, FL Crossings of Dawsonville - Dawsonville, GA Sycamore Canyons Apartments - Riverside, CA The Pointe at Preston Ridge - Alpharetta, GA Meridian at 2825 - Fort Myers, FL Chateau Apartments - Wilmington, DE The Preserve at Forest Hill - Macon, GA The Trails at Canyon Crest - Riverside, CA

About the Badge Program: The Top Maintenance Rating Badge Program is a testament to AppWork's commitment to fostering excellence in maintenance services. Properties are evaluated each season based on the percentage of 5-star ratings from current residents, ensuring authentic and reliable feedback.

Benefits of the Badge: Winning properties receive a virtual badge for their website and a physical trophy to display in their offices, showcasing their dedication to top-tier maintenance services. This recognition not only boosts resident trust but also enhances the property's appeal to prospective tenants.

For more information on the Top Maintenance Rating Badge Program and to learn how AppWork can improve your property's maintenance management, visit AppWork's Website.

About AppWork: AppWork is the leading multifamily maintenance management software, dedicated to revolutionizing property management through innovative solutions and exceptional customer support. Our mission is to help property owners and managers deliver superior maintenance services, ensuring resident satisfaction and property excellence.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://appworkco.com

