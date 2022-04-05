Appwrite Raises $27m to Support Massive Open Source Adoption of Backend-as-a-Service Platform for Developers

"Backend as a service solutions are capturing the attention of developers and Appwrite clearly stands out for its simplicity and security, attracting the most developers," said John Curtius, Partner, Tiger Global Management. "The organic ecosystem that is growing around Appwrite is the strongest we have seen and that has everything to do with the company's leadership team, all of whom have developer DNA."

Appwrite is a self-hosted solution that offers developers a set of easy-to-use REST APIs to manage their core backend needs. Its focus on simplicity, security, and performance has resulted in a superior developer experience as evidenced by the company's rapid growth. Appwrite is one of the fastest growing open-source platforms on GitHub today with more than 150,000 developers and 550 maintainers around the globe. Since the seed round, Appwrite has introduced real-time capabilities , a native Software Development Kit (SDK) for both Android and iOS, and major upgrades to existing services.

"Our vision is to expand the Appwrite ecosystem of APIs to allow developers to build any kind of secure, innovative application fast," said Eldad Fux, Founder and CEO of Appwrite. "This latest funding round will help us do exactly that but equally important is that this round is a testament to the resilience and power of open source communities driving the next wave of developer tools. Appwrite is committed to supporting its burgeoning community and the open source community overall."

Appwrite will use this latest funding round to expand its fully remote and global team across all departments with an emphasis on engineering and marketing, advance its cloud product for the market and sustain open source community for generations to come.

Founder Eldad Fux started his development career by contributing to open-source software projects as a self-taught software developer at an early age. He started Appwrite as a side project to create a single platform that helps developers focus on building their products rather than coding the same repetitive services and APIs that every product requires. Today, Fux embraces the open-source creed by focusing on a fully open-source platform and giving back to the community by sponsoring individual developers and projects, a move that underscores the company's values and understanding of how to sustain open-source software development.

Appwrite is an end-to-end Backend-as-a-Service (Baas) platform for Web, Mobile, and Flutter applications. Appwrite abstracts the complexity and repetitiveness required to build a modern backend API from scratch and allows developers to build secure applications faster and easily integrate their applications with user authentication & multiple sign-in methods. It includes a database for storing and querying users and team data, storage and file management, image manipulation, Cloud Functions and more.

