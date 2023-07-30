Appy Pie adds Next-Gen Features in its AI Website Builder to Empower Businesses!

HAMPTON, Va., July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie website builder has announced the addition of new and advanced features in its AI website builder, focusing on helping businesses of all sizes across various verticals. Businesses can simply describe their website preferences using text or voice prompts to share basic details such as the name, type, niche, style, and goals of the website. Based on the prompts, the AI website builder creates a fully functional website with relevant content, images, layout, and functionality in minutes. 

Appy Pie's AI website builder creates a professional website in minutes and optimizes it for business success through in-built SEO metrics tool, app integration features, multilingual support for global enterprises, and social media integration. The features are not limited to just these but keep expanding as per the evolving standards and business needs. Users can edit their website by adding or removing features, changing colors, fonts, images, and content while also choosing from a variety of pre-built templates for different categories, e.g., e-commerce, restaurant, blog, finance, etc.

"With the new AI Website Builder, Appy Pie has eliminated the traditional barriers and complexities associated with website building. Now you don't need coding or design skills to create a website. Our AI website builder will handle it all for you," said Abhinav Girdhar, the CEO and founder of Appy Pie.

Appy Pie's commitment to catering to the specific demands of various businesses sets it apart in the no-code website development arena. The platform helps businesses stand out in the crowded digital space by creating a tailored and personalized website that reflects their brand identity and values. Additionally, Appy Pie premium users receive a free domain, a business email, and a Google Workspace to complete their professional website.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without requiring technical knowledge. It offers an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools, including an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally by G2, thanks to its unique features, ease of use, and affordability. It is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes according to Capterra. Moreover, Appy Pie is the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world, as acknowledged by GetApp.

