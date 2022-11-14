Appy Pie Announces Free Domain and Email with Big Thanksgiving Discount

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie , the cloud-based, no-code platform, today, announced a Thanksgiving deal on its website builder, offering free domain, free business email and 30% off all website builder subscriptions. The latest offering from Appy Pie's website builder allows users to select free domain names for their websites and also access branded business emails. These features can benefit website owners in establishing an authoritative presence in the virtual world. To avail of the discount, customers can use the code: 'THANKS30' at checkout.

Appy Pie's website builder lets anyone with an internet-connected device create functional websites. Users can access newly-introduced integrations, including Zoho Desk, Shipstation, Shiprocket, Shippit, Easyship, and FedEx. These integrations enable users to expand their capabilities and add new functionalities to their websites and businesses.

Furthermore, Appy Pie's homegrown customer service tools - Live chat and Chatbot can now be integrated easily into a website. Both these tools can improve overall customer service and help businesses serve their clients to their utmost satisfaction.

Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Appy Pie, says, "With the latest changes and new developments, our website builder is more powerful than ever. The added features are well thought out and are targeted to offer great value to our customers. The business features like a custom domain and branded business emails help you improve your authenticity as a business. Integrations with multiple apps like Zoho Desk, Shipstation, etc., improve the power of your website, enhancing operations and efficiency. And lastly, integrability with Appy Pie's Live Chat and Chatbot lets you elevate your customer service experience by being available to your website visitors all around the clock."

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/website-builder

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

[email protected]

+1 888 322 7617

SOURCE Appy Pie