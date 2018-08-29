Appy Pie Brings Machine Learning to Its Drag and Drop App Building Platform

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, #1 platform for code free app development, has introduced machine learning and a robust suite of WYSIWYG tools on its app building platform, helping small businesses leverage the potential of next generation technologies. With these new enhancements, small businesses can easily build amazing mobile apps and publish them on different app stores in less than 10 minutes, without having to write a single line of code.

Making apps with Appy Pie app builder is just a game of few clicks. All one needs to do is simply enter the app name and choose the appropriate category for their apps. Then, utilizing the suite of WYSIWYG drag-and-drop tools, users can add more functionalities and improve the appearance of their apps before moving on to the next step: publishing the finished product.

"Artificial intelligence is the next frontier in automated app design and we are proud to announce that we are the first DIY app platform to integrate AI and machine learning," said Abhinav Girdhar CEO and Founder of Appy Pie. "With these advanced tools, we aim to simplify app development for small businesses, so that they can easily automate & simplify business processes and gain more of the most valuable commodity of all – time," he added.

The company was launched in 2013 with an aim to simplify mobile app development for anyone, irrelevant of their technical expertise or programming knowledge. Recently, this renowned app builder launched Gold Plan for iOS, making it easy for small business owners to create amazing Android & iOS apps for as low as $30 a month.

Appy Pie, which has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, has a staff of more than 200 people. To serve their customers with the best, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including French, Arabic, German, Portuguese etc. and offers 24X7 dedicated support line in all these languages.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also convert your website into an app with Appy Pie.

