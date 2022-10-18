Appy Pie Chatbot Now Allowing Businesses to Create Chatbots for a Variety of Applications

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Chatbot, a no-code chatbot builder , is now allowing businesses to build and deploy chatbots for a variety of applications. With Appy Pie Chatbot, businesses can create a chatbot for customer support, lead generation, surveys, marketing, booking, promotion, human resources, and more. Building a chatbot with Appy Pie's chatbot builder is simple and does not require any coding.

The platform features a library of pre-built chatbot templates, a drag-and-drop interface, analytics tools, and natural language processing, and it enables users to integrate chatbots with popular third-party apps and services. The chatbot builder also allows businesses to add their own branding to the chatbot. Appy Pie's chatbot builder is a perfect solution for businesses of all sizes who want to create a chatbot without hiring a developer.

"Leveraging the power of Appy Pie's chatbot builder, businesses across the industries are being more proactive and strategic with time and resource investments. Their customers are getting faster responses, which leads to improved customer satisfaction and more conversions," says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "Our chat builder allows you to build bots that understand your customers' intent, allowing you to interact with them more personally and improve customer satisfaction" he added.

The chatbot is one of the most rapidly evolving technologies with huge potential in the market. Sales and marketing teams are using chatbots to engage with leads and customers in a more personal way and provide them with the information they need to make decisions. Appy Pie Chatbot builder is committed to providing businesses with cost-effective solutions that help them improve customer satisfaction.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like app builder, website builder, workflow automation, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

