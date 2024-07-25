Appy Pie Enhances AI Design Suite with Advanced AI Video Generator

HAMPTON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Design, a leading name in providing AI-driven graphic design solutions has announced significant enhancements to its AI Playground, which include tools like the AI Video Generator , AI Voice Generator , AI Image Generator , AI Logo Generator , and AI Ads Generator . These upgrades set new standards in creativity and efficiency, empowering users with advanced capabilities and streamlined processes.

The latest enhancements to the AI Playground offer powerful new features, including an expanded library of voice options for engaging audio outputs. Users can now create high-resolution, customizable images and high-quality videos with ease. These updates simplify the creation of professional and distinctive designs, providing users with real-time feedback and a comfortable, user-friendly experience.

"Appy Pie Design remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie. "These enhancements are a testament to our dedication to providing our users with cutting-edge tools that simplify the creative process and deliver outstanding outcomes."

The AI Playground by Appy Pie Design revolutionizes the creative process by integrating multiple AI-driven tools into one platform. The platform's versatility supports various innovative projects, from ads and videos to logos and images, optimizing content for multiple platforms and enhancing overall engagement. With continuous updates, the AI Playground empowers users to experiment with their creativity anytime, anywhere.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie , a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/design

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

[email protected]

+1 888 322 7617

SOURCE Appy Pie