Appy Pie Introduces AI-Powered Website Builder to Simplify Website Development

HAMPTON, Va., April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Website Builder , a leading no-code website development platform, has introduced its latest offering, the Appy Pie AI Website Builder. The platform is designed to simplify the web development process for businesses and individuals of all sizes. Instead of creating a website from scratch, users can simply input their website requirements using voice or text commands. The AI-powered website builder then takes over, creating a professional-looking website that meets the user's specific needs, without the user having to code.

Appy Pie AI Website Builder removes the requirement for technical expertise, thereby making website creation more straightforward and user-friendly for individuals who lack coding skills. Through the use of voice or text commands, users can construct websites without having to invest significant time in coding or troubleshooting. The technology leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to generate website content and design templates.

"We are delighted to unveil the introduction of the Appy Pie AI Website Builder. Our innovative product revolutionizes website development for individuals of diverse backgrounds and expertise by offering an effortless and effective approach that leverages cutting-edge AI technology," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "Our primary commitment has always been to enable people to establish their online presence, and this groundbreaking tool represents a significant stride towards fulfilling that goal," he adds.

The Appy Pie AI Website Builder offers a user-friendly interface that includes a variety of customizable templates and features. This platform enables users to create websites that reflect their unique brand identity, regardless of whether they are creating a website for a business, personal blog, or online store. Moreover, the Appy Pie AI Website Builder offers e-commerce features, including online payment processing and shopping cart functionality. With its versatility, this platform has the potential to cater to a wide range of users and their website development needs.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie , a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

