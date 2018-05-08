Appy Pie Now Available on the G Suite Marketplace

A product of Google Inc., G Suite Marketplace offers a wide array of web applications, making it easier for users to find and install third-party applications that are integrated with G Suite. With this integration on G Suite Marketplace, small business owners can now easily install and launch Appy Pie, and start creating their apps right away, without any prior coding knowledge.

"We are excited to announce the availability of Appy Pie on the G Suite Marketplace," says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO at Appy Pie. "In our endeavor to make it easy for SMBs to create business apps using next-generation technologies, we have taken a step further and integrated Appy Pie on G-Suite Marketplace. This integration Suite will provide users direct access to our easy-to-use creator software from the Google's G-Suit Marketplace, making it even more convenient to build apps without any coding skills." he added.

The company was launched in 2013 to bring a solution to the nascent but ultra-competitive app development industry, providing a platform to create Android & iOS applications for mobiles and smartphones especially for the users with no programming skills.

With an aim to serve customers from every nook and corner of the world, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including French, Arabic, German, Portuguese etc. and offers 24X7 dedicated support line in all these languages.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features, and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also convert your website into an app with Appy Pie.

