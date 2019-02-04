Appy Pie to be a part of SaaStr Annual 2019

WARRENTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, the company revolutionizing the app development industry with its no-code interface, is all set to be a part of the SaaStr Annual 2019, the largest non-vendor SaaS conference on the planet, taking place in San Jose, California, from 5th-7th February. This 3-day event will be attended by 12,500+ people, 300 speakers, and over 200 exhibitors, where professionals will get to meet one on one with industry peers.

With some of the choicest speakers joining in, SaaStr 2019 is sure to be a brilliant event where attendees will receive inputs on scaling, get mentored by industry stalwarts, and get ample networking opportunities. Like every year, this year also professionals will get the opportunity to share and learn from their SaaS peers across every role, business niche, and company size, while receiving actionable advice for scaling their companies.

A leading DIY app and website development platform, Appy Pie is all set to attend the SaaStr this year to know about the latest innovations of the SaaS world and come back to implement them to deliver a better user experience. Mr. Scot Small, CEO of Appy Pie, will be participating in the event, on behalf of the organization and will be attending all the 3 days. He intends to leverage this opportunity to connect and hold constructive discussions with pioneers and peers in the SaaS industry. Attendees interested in learning more about the DIY app and website development platform can reach out to him by sending an email at scot@appypieinc.com.

"We are really excited to be a part of the world's largest gathering for b2b software, SaaStr 2019. It's a great opportunity for us to learn new things about the SaaS industry, which will help us improve our products and services, and deliver better user engagement," says Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie. "With the new learnings from SaaStr 2019, we hope to exploit the cutting edge & innovative technologies to provide the best possible experience and services to our customers," he added.

Ranked as the #1 drag and drop mobile app creator software, Appy Pie was launched in 2013 with the aim of simplifying mobile app development for everyone, irrespective of their technical expertise or programming knowledge. The USP of the company lies in helping app owners publish their apps to app stores, such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and many others, without any complexities.

Hope to see you at SaaStr 2019!

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows everyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly & can even convert your website into an app with Appy Pie.

Media Contact

Scot Small

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

SOURCE Appy Pie

Related Links

https://www.appypie.com

