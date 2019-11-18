Appy Pie to Introduce Chatbot Builder to Help Small Businesses Drive Better Sales & Revenue

WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie is all set to launch its new Chatbot Builder that will make it easy for the small businesses to build their own chatbots without any coding and drive better sales and revenue. The chatbots built using DIY chatbot maker can be easily added to business apps and websites, helping entrepreneurs automate the process that don't require human action.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Appy Pie's chatbot builder is all set to emerge as the go-to solution for small businesses that aspire to reach new heights. With chatbots, businesses can save time by automating processes like qualifying leads, booking meetings, automatically responding to customers etc. Not just this, chatbots can also prove to be helpful for businesses in scaling live conversations, thus reducing the pressure from their customer support team.

With DIY chatbot builder Appy Pie, businesses can create three different types of chatbots according to the functionality they desire – drive sales, offer support, and actual agent transfer. A new tool in Appy Pie's arsenal, chatbot builder is being seen as a promising product through which SMBs can add efficiency to their business and smoothen their workflow.

"In this era of artificial intelligence, virtual assistants are becoming one of the best solutions for customer care across industries. So, to help small and medium sized businesses stay relevant and updated, we have taken a step further and are introducing chatbot builder for our users," says Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie. "With our DIY chatbot builder, SMBs can easily build their own chatbots and add it to their business websites and mobile apps in a matter of minutes and that too without having to write even a single line of code."

Appy Pie has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, with a combined staff of more than 200 people. The company's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. A simple, yet powerful DIY platform, Appy Pie also helps startups save thousands of dollars with its workflow automation services, enabling them to create a greater impact with less efforts by adding speed, consistency, and visibility to their workflows. Appy Pie also has a proprietary website builder and provides a platform for downloading PWA apps known as PWA Store.

