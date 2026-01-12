AppYea Appoints Ben Harris as Chief Technology Officer and Director; Provides Technology Execution Update

JERUSALEM, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) ("AppYea" or the "Company"), a provider of blockchain-based trust infrastructure for regulated markets, today announced the appointment of Ben Harris as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and to its Board of Directors.

The appointment follows the Company's January 8, 2026 announcement confirming the closing of its previously disclosed strategic technology acquisition. Mr. Harris joins AppYea from Techlott, where he served as the primary technical architect behind the development of the blockchain platform recently integrated by the Company. The Company believes the closing strengthens its intellectual property foundation and supports a more focused operating strategy centered on scalable, audit-ready blockchain solutions for regulated environments. Positioning for Institutional-Grade Deployment AppYea's strategy is designed around markets where transparency, traceability, and verifiable controls are increasingly required. The Company believes that productizing its blockchain technology into repeatable deployments—supported by disciplined engineering, security-by-design, and governance oversight—positions AppYea to pursue enterprise, institutional, and public-sector-adjacent opportunities in global markets, including North America and Asia, as regulatory frameworks and infrastructure modernization initiatives continue to evolve.

CTO Execution Priorities: Productization, Reliability, and Operational Readiness As CTO, Mr. Harris will lead the Company's technology execution and report regularly to the Board, with a focus on accelerating readiness for institutional and regulated environments, including:

Platform hardening and performance — strengthening reliability, scalability, and operational resilience.

— strengthening reliability, scalability, and operational resilience. Security and integrity by design — reinforcing development discipline and security controls.

— reinforcing development discipline and security controls. Integration readiness — improving APIs and deployment pathways for partner adoption.

— improving APIs and deployment pathways for partner adoption. Audit-ready transparency workflows — enhancing verification outputs for regulated stakeholders.

— enhancing verification outputs for regulated stakeholders. Roadmap execution cadence — establishing a consistent delivery rhythm tied to commercialization milestones.

Governance and Capital Markets Roadmap Consistent with the Company's prior disclosures regarding an internal review toward a potential submission of an uplisting application to a U.S. national securities exchange (including Nasdaq), AppYea believes appointing the original architect of its core technology to both the executive team and the Board further strengthens execution accountability and board-level oversight. The Company believes this alignment also supports the governance and operational rigor typically expected by long-term institutional investors.

Management Commentary "The closing we announced on January 8 was an important step in our transformation," said Yakir Abadi, Chief Executive Officer of AppYea. "Ben brings direct technical ownership and delivery discipline. He is joining at the point where execution matters most—turning core IP into an institutional-grade product line with clear milestones, measurable reliability, and audit-ready outputs."

Eldar Grady, Chairman of the Board of Directors, added: "Our Board remains focused on institutional readiness and governance. Ben's appointment to the Board strengthens alignment between technology delivery and oversight, which we believe is important as we continue executing our strategic roadmap and evaluating potential capital markets initiatives."

Ben Harris, Chief Technology Officer and Director, commented: "My focus is execution—productizing the platform for scalable deployments in environments where trust must be demonstrable. We will prioritize performance, integrity, and operational readiness, with an emphasis on integration pathways and audit-grade transparency."

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea, Inc. is a public technology company advancing blockchain trust infrastructure for regulated, outcome-driven markets. The Company's focus is to support transparency, integrity, and auditability through real-time verification systems designed for institutional and government-aligned deployments.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of working capital to complete the multi-prong platform and realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, our success in integrating the platform and initiating go-to-market efforts, our success in commercializing the integrated platform, our success in in applying to and uplisting to a US exchange, market strategy and timelines, the introduction of competitive products, market acceptance of our product offerings, the success of our business model and the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

