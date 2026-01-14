AppYea, Inc. Establishes Initial Commercial Framework for The Gambia Deployment; Marks Formal Transition to Revenue-Oriented Operations

The engagement demonstrates early commercial demand and establishes a scalable licensing model for regulated digital gaming markets.

JERUSALEM, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) ("AppYea" or the "Company") today announced a significant operational milestone with the execution of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Evyatech Ltd. ("Evyatech") to deploy and license the Techlott blockchain infrastructure within a regulated digital gaming and prize-draw environment in The Republic of The Gambia.

The LOI was executed on December 19, 2025, prior to the final closing of AppYea's Techlott asset acquisition. This early-stage engagement highlights the commercial viability and market demand for the technology before its formal integration into the Company's platform. Following the subsequent closing and recent executive appointments, the engagement represents AppYea's transition into active commercial execution.

Commercial Deployment and Revenue Model

Under the proposed framework, AppYea is expected to provide its proprietary decentralized randomness and verification core (VRF RNG) to support Evyatech's regulated digital gaming ecosystem. The platform is designed to meet government-aligned transparency, auditability, and compliance requirements.

The contemplated commercial structure includes a tiered revenue-sharing model based on gross platform sales, minimum monthly payments upon launch, and a contemplated five-year license term, forming the basis for predictable and recurring revenue streams. The deployment in The Gambia is intended to serve as a reference implementation for additional regulated jurisdictions.

Management Commentary

"The fact that this LOI was initiated prior to the Techlott closing underscores the market's demand for our infrastructure," said Yakir Abadi, Chief Executive Officer of AppYea. "With the assets and leadership now fully integrated, our focus is execution. This engagement establishes a clear reference point for converting technology into regulated revenue."

Mark Katzenelson, President of AppYea and Founder of Techlott, commented:

"This engagement validates the real-world demand for transparency-driven blockchain infrastructure. Our architecture was designed for regulated environments, and this deployment demonstrates its readiness for broader international adoption."

Ben Harris, Chief Technology Officer of AppYea, added:

"Our priority is disciplined, secure deployment. The Techlott architecture was built for reliability and auditability at scale, and our engineering team is positioned to support rapid commercial rollout."

Eldar Edmond Grady, Chairman of the Board, concluded:

"Establishing commercial traction at this stage is central to our capital markets strategy. As we advance our Nasdaq uplisting initiatives, demonstrating consistent and disciplined execution remains our primary objective."

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea, Inc. is a public technology company advancing blockchain trust infrastructure for regulated, outcome-driven markets. The Company's focus is to support transparency, integrity, and auditability through real-time verification systems designed for institutional and government-aligned deployments.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of working capital to complete the multi-prong platform and realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan, our success in concluding commercial execution and institutional deployment, our ability to execute on the agreement with Evyatech, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, our success in integrating the platform and initiating go-to-market efforts, our success in commercializing the integrated platform, our success in in applying to and uplisting to a US exchange, market strategy and timelines, the introduction of competitive products, market acceptance of our product offerings, the success of our business model and the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Golmidas Communications

[email protected]

For Institutional and Board Inquiries:

Eldar Edmond Grady

Chairman of the Board

[email protected]

SOURCE AppYea Inc.