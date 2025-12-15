AppZen Launches AI Agent Studio, Disrupting Outsourcing with Digital Coworkers

CFOs are cutting operating costs by 50%, shifting from BPO to autonomous AI Agents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AppZen, the leading agentic AI platform for finance teams, today announced the general availability of AI Agent Studio. First previewed in September, the AI Agent Studio allows finance teams to create and deploy AI Agents that act as digital coworkers, providing a more scalable, cost-effective, and controllable alternative to business process outsourcing (BPO).

AI Agent Studio transforms enterprises' standard operating procedures (SOPs) into autonomous, production-ready AI Agents, enabling companies to automate high-volume finance work that has historically required outsourced labor. During a soft launch with early adopters, companies identified more than 100 high-impact use cases across travel and expense (T&E) and accounts payable (AP), with some of the Agents forecast to save customers hundreds or even thousands of hours per year. Early users praised the experience as "shockingly intuitive," "a total game changer," and noted that they could create an AI Agent in under five minutes.

Enterprises are facing unprecedented pressure to scale operations without increasing headcount. CFOs across industries are now adopting a new operational model in which AI Agents manage complex finance workflows end-to-end, while human teams focus on strategic analysis, oversight, and transformation.

"AppZen's AI Agent Studio puts the power directly in the hands of finance teams," said Anant Kale, Co-founder and CEO of AppZen. "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how CFOs approach operational efficiency. Instead of adding headcount or outsourcing, they're deploying AI Agents that deliver immediate results. Our customers are already seeing dramatic transformations, reducing complexity and cutting work by up to 80 percent while improving accuracy and compliance. This is a complete reimagining of finance operations."

The platform addresses a critical market need as global AI adoption accelerates. According to Fortune Business Insights , the AI market is projected to grow from over $290 billion in 2025 to $1.7 trillion by 2032. In updated guidance, Gartner estimates that 40 percent of enterprise software applications will include embedded agentic AI by 2026, significantly faster than earlier predictions. Finance leaders at the forefront of this transformation are moving from basic process automation to fully autonomous decision-making systems.

Early results from AppZen customers demonstrate the platform's transformative impact:

A leading financial institution reduced its expense audit team from 40 to 6 employees and its accounts payable team from 100 to 20

A global life sciences organization plans to reduce finance operations from 2,000 to 1,000 employees after achieving similar efficiency gains

The AI Agent Studio is built on AppZen's Mastermind AI Automation Platform, which automates finance specific workflows with reasoning and execution integrated to deliver autonomous processes. The platform enables highly regulated enterprises to eliminate manual review, reduce spend leakage, and ensure compliance at global scale.

"Finance leaders are evolving from operators to AI Agent managers, orchestrating hybrid teams where technology handles execution while people drive strategy," added Kale. "This shift is so profound that we're seeing companies reconsider their entire operational footprint. The economics of deploying AI Agents versus traditional staffing models could reverse decades of offshoring business trends."

AppZen's AI-native platform, powered by proprietary ZenLM models, streamlines workflows across travel and expense, accounts payable, and corporate card programs. More than 500 global enterprises, including more than 65 Fortune 500 companies, rely on AppZen to automate transaction processing and reduce costs, delivering more than $2 billion in savings and reallocating up to two-thirds of manual work to higher-value activities.

The AI Agent Studio is now available to all new and current AppZen customers seeking to transform enterprise finance operations.

About AppZen

AppZen is the leader in autonomous finance operations, providing enterprise-grade agentic AI for finance teams at Fortune 500 corporations and global companies, including Amazon, Novartis, Salesforce, and Boeing. Customers rely on its finance AI to help transform their travel and expense, corporate card, and accounts payable processing into autonomous finance operations. AppZen processes millions of transactions globally, delivering unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and compliance for its customers. For more: visit www.appzen.com

