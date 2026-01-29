APR Exceeds 6 Million Units in Global Sales of MEDICUBE AGE-R Beauty Devices, Strengthening Leadership in Home Beauty Tech

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Co., Ltd., a global beauty technology company, announced that cumulative global sales of its beauty device brand, MEDICUBE AGE-R, have surpassed 6 million units, underscoring the company's accelerating scale and competitiveness in the global home beauty device market.

APR MEDICUBE Booster Pro

As of January 2026, cumulative worldwide sales of MEDICUBE AGE-R beauty devices exceeded the 6 million-unit milestone, following the brand's achievement of 5 million units in the second half of last year. The continued sales momentum highlights MEDICUBE AGE-R's evolution beyond short-term growth, reflecting a structurally stable and repeat-driven sales base supported by sustained global demand.

MEDICUBE AGE-R has expanded its market presence through a diversified product portfolio designed to address a broad range of individual skincare concerns. Anchored by its flagship "Booster Pro", the lineup has continued to expand with the introduction of additional devices such as "Ultra Tune 40.68" and "Booster Pro Mini", reflecting the brand's focus on accessibility and everyday usability. The devices are designed to be used in combination with MEDICUBE skincare products, allowing consumers to incorporate device-assisted care into their daily at-home skincare routines based on their personal skin needs.

According to APR, the latest milestone was driven by simultaneous growth across international markets and continued advancement of the product lineup. MEDICUBE AGE-R beauty devices have demonstrated strong sales performance in key markets such as the United States and Japan, while expanding into high-growth regions including Greater China and Southeast Asia. More than 60 percent of cumulative device sales are now generated outside Korea, reflecting the brand's increasing global penetration.

"Booster Pro" continues to serve as MEDICUBE AGE-R's flagship product, maintaining consistent sales momentum since launch. In October 2025, APR participated as an official sponsor of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting held in Gyeongju, South Korea, where "Booster Pro" was selected as a gift for the spouses of attending heads of state, further reinforcing the brand's global visibility and product credibility.

Building on this momentum, APR has expanded its compatible device lineup in the South Korean market since July 2025, introducing interchangeable attachments such as the "Booster Vibration Cleanser" and "Booster V Roller." Designed to enhance convenience and everyday usability around a single core device, these products are scheduled for a phased rollout across international markets. Collectively, the lineup supports a modular at-home skincare approach, allowing consumers to personalize their routines around one core device.

Byung-hoon Kim, Chief Executive Officer of APR Co., Ltd., said: "Surpassing 6 million units in cumulative sales is a meaningful indicator of sustained consumer trust in the MEDICUBE AGE-R brand. By continuing to advance our technology and strengthen portfolio competitiveness, we aim to further expand our leadership in the global home beauty device market."

About APR Co., Ltd.

APR Co., Ltd. is a global beauty company founded in 2014, focused on integrating advanced beauty technology into everyday skincare routines. With a strong emphasis on efficacy and ease of use, APR develops products that combine skincare expertise with advanced beauty technology.

The company operates a diversified portfolio of beauty brands, including MEDICUBE (skincare), MEDICUBE AGE-R (home beauty devices), and Aprilskin (skincare), addressing a wide range of consumer needs across global markets. Through continuous innovation and consumer-centric development, APR has established a strong presence in the rapidly growing global K-beauty segment.

APR has achieved consistent year-on-year revenue growth and generates the majority of its sales from international markets, reflecting its expanding global footprint. Listed on the Korea Exchange (KOSPI) in 2024, the company reached a market capitalization of over KRW 10 trillion as of January 2026, underscoring its scale and competitiveness as a global beauty player.

About MEDICUBE AGE-R

"MEDICUBE AGE-R" is APR's home beauty device brand that adapts professional skincare technologies for at-home use, helping consumers achieve effective daily skincare routines with greater convenience.

Since its launch in 2021, "MEDICUBE AGE-R" has recorded strong growth. Cumulative device sales increased from approximately 50,000 units at launch to more than 6 million units as of January 2026, representing more than 100-fold growth over five years.

Through continuous research and development, "MEDICUBE AGE-R" delivers professional-level skincare solutions designed for everyday use at home.

