Apraemio and Biconomy Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Web3 Accessibility and Real-World Asset Integration

News provided by

Apraemio

05 Feb, 2024, 08:43 ET

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apraemio is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Biconomy, a leading infrastructure provider which is setting standards for seamless web3 transactions. This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards integrating Biconomy's Account Abstraction SDK into Apraemio's platform, enhancing the accessibility of the $APRA token and paving the way for the simplified integration of real-world assets into the digital economy.

Continue Reading
Apraemio and Biconomy Forge Strategic Partnership
Apraemio and Biconomy Forge Strategic Partnership
The company holds exclusive rights to mine one of the largest gold reserves in Mali, Africa
The company holds exclusive rights to mine one of the largest gold reserves in Mali, Africa

Biconomy is renowned for its commitment to empowering web3 developers to onboard and retain users on decentralised ecosystems easily, making it an ideal ally for Apraemio's mission to make cryptocurrency investments more accessible to a broader audience. This partnership aims to eliminate the traditional barriers faced by investors, thereby democratising access to digital and real-world asset investments.

Aniket Jindal, Co-founder and COO of Biconomy, noted "We're thrilled to be able to partner Apraemio to create a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem for users of digital tokens and assets. We admire what the Apraemio team is doing and we're positive that this collaborative push will further simplify the blockchain experience for the next 100M users and investors."

Gergo Szoke, Marketing Director at Apraemio, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Our strategic partnership with Biconomy is a landmark achievement for Apraemio and the broader community. By leveraging Biconomy's innovative solutions, we're enhancing the user experience significantly, but more importantly, we're bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds. This collaboration will undoubtedly make the $APRA token a pivotal element in the investment portfolios of people around the globe, marking a new era in how we perceive and invest in physical gold."

This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to innovation, user satisfaction, and the broader adoption of digital assets. With a common vision for a simplified, more accessible Web3 ecosystem, Apraemio and Biconomy are setting new benchmarks for the integration of blockchain technology with real-world assets.

For further details on Apraemio and the forthcoming enhancements through Biconomy's technology, please visit https://www.apraemio.com/.

About Apraemio
Apraemio is a gold-backed cryptocurrency project combining the best of both worlds – the heritage, stability and popularity of gold and blockchain technology's innovation and financial freedom. The company holds exclusive rights to mine one of the largest gold reserves in Mali, Africa, and is committed to using blockchain technology to provide investors with a secure and transparent way to invest in gold.

About Biconomy
Biconomy is setting UX standards for seamless web3 transactions.  An Account Abstraction-compliant developer toolkit that enables developers to deliver web2-like experiences in their dApps, Biconomy has on-boarded over 4M unique users across 400+ dApps while partnering companies such as JP Morgan, dYdX, The Sandbox, and Farcana.

Contact Information:

Gergo Szoke
+36 307587769
[email protected]

https://www.apraemio.com/
https://www.biconomy.io/

SOURCE Apraemio

Also from this source

Apraemio: A Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Gains Validation as HSBC Enters the Gold Tokenization Space

Apraemio: A Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Gains Validation as HSBC Enters the Gold Tokenization Space

Apraemio, a unique digital asset backed by gold, today announced that its exchange listing will be concluded by 2024, and the gold redemption...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.