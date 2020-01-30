Aprecia Appoints Amol Matharu Chief Scientific Officer

Matharu has more than 20 years of industry experience, which includes capability development, product innovation, product commercialization and intellectual property development in leadership roles at AMRI, Actavis, Navinta, Novartis and Sandoz. He earned his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Long Island University and his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. His responsibilities at Aprecia will include advancing the company's pipeline of medicines, expanding strategic partnerships, and guiding the development of proprietary forming systems that will meet future product and partner needs.

"We are extremely pleased to have Amol lead Aprecia's expanding 3DP formulation and product development team," said Aprecia CEO, Chris Gilmore. "Amol will help accelerate Aprecia's commitment to the research and development of entirely new precision medicines that are patient focused."

Along with the appointment of Matharu, the company's expanded emphasis on Research & Development includes enhanced capabilities in analytical science, pharmaceutical development, and process development engineering in Aprecia's R&D facility in East Windsor, New Jersey. Matharu plans to advance the company's R&D initiatives with an expanded team and strategic partnerships.

"Aprecia has a unique technology with tremendous potential in niche areas of ODT, high drug loading, drug delivery and complex patient types," Matharu stated. "Additionally, I am passionate about enabling colleagues and installing high-performance teams. I'm delighted to be working with the skillful individuals at Aprecia and our world-class partners who are making precision medicine possible."

About Aprecia

Founded in 2004, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Without compression during the 3DP manufacturing process, engineered and coated particles such as taste masking and modified release are possible on large dose products (over a 1000mg). Aprecia directly owns a patent estate for novel 3DP machines and pharmaceutical 3DP applications. It licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

SOURCE Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

