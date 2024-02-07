Aprecia Names Andrew Karazim as New Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran pharma and biotech leader will expand Aprecia's commercialization capabilities

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecia, the global leader in 3DP technology for commercial-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced Andrew Karazim will lead Aprecia's Commercialization efforts as the Chief Commercial Officer. Karazim has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience with expertise across sales, marketing and market access.

In this newly created role, Karazim will oversee development and execution of Aprecia's commercialization with broad responsibility for Strategy, Marketing, Business Development and Alliance Management.



"Mr. Karazim is an accomplished executive with a breadth of expertise focused on commercialization efforts and business strategies to drive growth. Bringing him into the executive leadership team represents an important milestone in furthering the commitment to bring value to our partners, customers and patients," said E.Thomas Arington, Aprecia's Chairman. "We look forward to the positive impact his contribution will make at this important time of growth for the company."

Over his 25-year career in the industry, Karazim held leadership roles at Lilly, Abbott and Kaleo. Most recently, he was the Head of Market Access at biotech start up Kaleo. Prior to that, he served as the General Manager for Abbott Diabetes Care. Karazim spent the first 22 years of his career at Lilly in a variety of Commercial leadership positions in the US and Globally.

"Aprecia has a legacy of innovation in pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing. Its 3DP technology and expertise creates a variety of functionally differentiated drug products previously unachievable with traditional manufacturing," Karazim said. "I am excited to join this passionate team of experts focused on transforming medication aimed at improving patients' lives."

Karazim earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University and completed his MBA in pharmaceutical marketing from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. A two-time Academic All-American and a certified Six Sigma Green Belt, Karazim has a personal commitment to high-level achievement. He is actively involved in family activities and enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.

About Aprecia

Founded in 2003, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015 and is the global leader in utilizing 3DP technology for commercial-scale, pharmaceutical manufacturing. Aprecia's proprietary 3DP technology includes a multi-patented, binder-jetting, manufacturing system, allowing for both Open-Bed and In-Cavity printing, as well as their advanced formulation and rapid-prototyping platforms. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology Platform to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Aprecia licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

