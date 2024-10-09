Aprecomm Strengthens its Market Position in Brazil Through a Strategic Partnership with CPE Manufacturer Think Technology

The new strategic partnership builds on the momentum that Aprecomm has already made in the Brazilian market and wider Latin American territory. Think Technology becomes the latest broadband CPE manufacturer to integrate and distribute Aprecomm's customer experience applications suite.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm (www.aprecomm.ai), the intuitive network and customer experience platform provider, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Think Technology (www.tkth.com.br), one of the largest manufacturers of broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) in Brazil supplying service providers throughout the territory.

Think Technology will integrate Aprecomm's software across its broadband CPE devices, including WiFi 7 gateways, routers, and extenders. The company will also re-sell Aprecomm's customer experience applications to its service provider customers to transform online experiences for residential and enterprise consumers. The combination of Aprecomm's memory-efficient software stack and Think Technology's innovative hardware is perfectly positioned to enable service providers to increase customer satisfaction and drive operational efficiencies.

"The Latin American region is a hotbed of literally hundreds of broadband service providers," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "In a highly competitive marketplace with significant networking infrastructure challenges, providers are looking at ways to differentiate their offerings and improve subscriber experiences. By teaming up with Think Technology, we bring a winning formula of local CPE manufacturing combined with powerful AI-powered online experience management."

The partnership adds immediate value to Think Technology's offering, enabling it to capitalize on the growing trend of service providers shifting the focus from broadband speed and price to customer experience. Think Technology's CPE devices will become pre-integrated with Aprecomm's agent, bringing immediate access to its cloud-based applications for fast time to market.

"The strategic partnership with Aprecomm is fundamental for Think Technology, as it not only strengthens our position in the CPE market in Brazil but also allows us to offer innovative solutions that transform the customer experience," said Magno Nogueira, Founder & CEO of Think Technology. "The integration of Aprecomm's software into our devices promotes a new era of connectivity, where user satisfaction becomes a priority, aligning us with the growing market demands for more efficient and customer-centric services. The collaboration presents a growth opportunity for our customers today and into the future."

Serving both residential and business subscribers, Aprecomm's CX suite helps broadband service providers transform their approaches to connectivity, ensuring that consumers can enjoy online experiences without wasting time managing their WiFi networks. By using sophisticated artificial intelligence—including a unique quality of experience algorithm—Aprecomm is paving the way to intuitive zero-touch networks by taking a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to managed WiFi, tuning the network to the unique needs of each user and the application they are using.

On the back end, Aprecomm's advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to real-time data, enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance—on both the access and customer premises sides—to predict and resolve problems before they reach the subscriber. Its CX suite is field-proven to increase subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs—service providers have seen multiple improvements[1] across 100% of their networks, such as a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions and a 30% reduction in call resolution times.

Think Technology is attending the FutureCom show in São Paulo from October 8 to October 10, 2024; learn more about the company's solutions at booth #H79.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality of experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure that consumers enjoy the best possible internet experiences, while our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making #IntuitiveNetworks a reality.

About Think Technology

Since 2015, Think Technology has stood out as a Brazilian industry in the telecommunications market, being one of the main choices in solutions for fiber optic networks, infrastructure, and telecommunications equipment in Brazil.

As a pioneer in the sector, the company focuses its efforts on providing solutions for operators, integrators, contractors, and equipment manufacturers.

In 2018, it took a significant step by acquiring Giga Stamp, a company specializing in the production of metallic mechanical equipment. This acquisition further strengthened Think Technology's position in the market. With the integration of Giga Stamp, the company expanded its portfolio to include a variety of network and distribution infrastructure equipment, such as racks, open racks, organizers, DIOs, supports and several other solutions.

[1] Data sampled from a broadband service provider who monitored 400,000 subscribers over 12 months ending August 2022.

