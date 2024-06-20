apree health Expands Partnership with Northern Arizona Public Employee Benefit Trust to Launch Comprehensive Medication and Weight Loss Management Program

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- apree health (apree) today announced the expansion of the company's partnership with Northern Arizona Public Employee Benefit Trust (NAPEBT) through the introduction of apree's new and innovative Medication and Weight Loss Management Program. This program is designed to provide a comprehensive, integrated solution to address the rising costs of GLP-1 medications and individual challenges associated with weight management.

The program leverages apree's clinical health advocacy capabilities with health coaches, registered dietitians, diabetes educators and RN Care Guides to support a whole-person approach to care that goes beyond just GLP-1 usage. The program provides personalized care plans whether the member is utilizing GLP-1s for diabetes, weight loss or for those who are interested in weight loss but do not meet FDA guidelines or were denied coverage. apree's program focuses on lifestyle modification and behavior change as a key first step to addressing sustainable, lifelong weight management in addition to medication management.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with apree health," said Jami VanNess, Board Chair at Northern Arizona Public Employee Benefit Trust. "This program aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive, cost-effective healthcare solutions to our members and we believe it will make a significant impact for those that need it."

"Because of the skyrocketing costs of GLP-1 medications, some employers are put in a position where they need to make tough decisions about which employees qualify for GLP-1 prescriptions and coverage," said Kristin Hall, Vice President, General Manager Whole Health, Shared Services & Clinical Product Development at apree health. "Our goal is to help employers design pathways for GLP-1 usage that no matter if someone is using it for diabetes, weight loss or denied a prescription, they can work with health coaches to establish health goals, have support from diabetes and nutrition educators, and take into account lifestyle or behavioral changes for sustainable outcomes."

apree's Medication and Weight Management Program delivers a unique and cohesive approach that leverages apree's clinical expertise from its Advanced Primary Care model. By focusing on an integrated care strategy, this program aims to help manage the complexities of GLP-1 utilization effectively and support members in achieving sustainable weight loss and improved clinical outcomes.

About apree health:

apree health brings together a best-in-class navigation platform with clinical advocacy and advanced primary care delivery to provide a vastly better health and care experience, improve outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care for a population. apree health solutions understand members' health risks, challenges and goals; engage them with personalized, relevant outreach and prioritized recommendations. They assist their members in managing their care by providing an integrated and coordinated care experience.

