apree health Introduces Clinical Advocacy Capabilities Nationwide

apree health ("apree") is excited to announce the nationwide expansion of its clinical advocacy services, leveraging the clinical expertise of their advanced primary care model to better connect members with the care they need, when they need it.

Combining clinical advocacy with industry-leading digital navigation, apree facilitates seamless care navigation for its members by assisting with care coordination, closing gaps in care, and connecting them to high-value primary care near them. apree's data and analytics platform enables these capabilities with robust data and intelligence about each member's health risks, challenges and health goals. apree then proactively engages members with personalized outreach and recommendations for their next best actions. This integrated and coordinated care experience not only helps members achieve better health and experience a higher quality of care, but apree's approach also lowers the total cost of care for employers and health plans.

This expansion includes a comprehensive team of Clinical Care Guides made up of registered nurses and nurse practitioners, health coaches, registered dieticians and diabetes educators, all dedicated to a whole-person approach to care. Clinical Care Guides emphasize connection and navigation to primary care as a pivotal lever in assisting members with managing chronic conditions, reducing unnecessary emergency visits and closing gaps in preventative care. Remaining integrated with primary care, apree's Care Guides are also experts in benefits design with information through the technology platform to recommend condition-specific digital programs available to members to boost program engagement.

apree also announced the national availability of health coaching, which assists members in making healthy and sustainable behavioral changes. apree's board-certified health coaches provide valuable support in lifestyle and condition management, addressing issues such as stress, obesity, healthy eating, and hypertension. apree's health coaches aim to reduce care fragmentation by integrating care into primary care to ensure a cohesive care experience, with better health outcomes.

With proven results, apree's Care Guides have demonstrated a 23% reduction in healthcare spend per member per year, with engaged members having a 13% increase in usage for condition-specific digital programs. Additionally, engaged members are 1.5 times more likely to close care gaps, which our research shows leads to increased preventative care and substantial annual medical cost savings. Members are able to engage with their Clinical Care Guides through in-app chat, phone and video messaging, creating a consumer grade experience and increasing accessibility to high quality healthcare.

"Our expansion of clinical advocacy services nationwide marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing personalized, coordinated care for our members," said Kristin Hall, VP of Clinical Programs and Product Development at apree health. "By integrating comprehensive support services with primary care, no matter where you're located, we are able to deliver better health outcomes and cost savings, ultimately enhancing the healthcare experience for everyone involved."

For more information about apree health's offering, contact Katie Christiansen at [email protected]

About apree health:

apree health brings together a best-in-class navigation platform with clinical advocacy and advanced primary care delivery to provide a vastly better health and care experience, improve outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care for a population. apree health solutions understand members' health risks, challenges and goals; engage them with personalized, relevant outreach and prioritized recommendations. They assist their members in managing their care by providing an integrated and coordinated care experience.

