Apreo Health® Adds Independent Director and Strategic Investor to Advance Novel Airway Scaffold for Severe Emphysema

Industry Veteran Dave Amerson Joins Board of Directors;

OSF Ventures Joins Investment Syndicate as Company Prepares for Upcoming Presentation at ATS 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apreo Health, a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering a tissue-sparing treatment for severe emphysema, today announced the appointment of David Amerson to its Board of Directors and a strategic investment from OSF Ventures, the corporate investment arm of OSF HealthCare. The company also announced it will present new clinical data at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Apreo BREATHE Airway Scaffold

"We are at a pivotal moment as we scale our clinical evidence and prepare for the next phase of commercial readiness," said Karun Naga, CEO of Apreo Health. "Dave Amerson's track record of scaling transformative medical technologies is unparalleled, and the addition of OSF Ventures further validates the potential of the BREATHE Airway Scaffold to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care for a massive, underserved patient population."

Strategic Board Appointment Dave Amerson joins the Apreo Health Board with over 30 years of leadership in the medical device industry. Most recently, he served as President of Interventional Urology at Teleflex following its $1.1 billion acquisition of NeoTract, where he was President and CEO. Under his leadership, NeoTract's UroLift® System became a global standard of care. Other notable Board roles include Relievant Medsystems (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2023 for $850+ million) and Palette Life Sciences (acquired by Teleflex in 2023 for $600+ million).

"Apreo Health is solving a fundamental challenge in interventional pulmonology by providing a solution that doesn't rely on collateral ventilation status or disease pattern," said Mr. Amerson. "I am eager to work with the team to bring this meaningful therapy to the millions of patients suffering from the debilitating effects of emphysema."

New Investment from OSF Ventures The investment from OSF Ventures highlights the clinical and economic value proposition of Apreo's technology within large health systems. OSF Ventures joins an elite syndicate of investors supporting Apreo's mission to redefine emphysema treatment.

"We look for technologies that can fundamentally shift the trajectory of chronic disease management," said Liridon Rrushaj, Director of Venture Investing at OSF Ventures. "Apreo's minimally invasive approach aligns with our goal of supporting innovations that simplify the patient pathway and deliver measurable clinical improvements."

Upcoming ATS 2026 Presentation Apreo Health will present new data from its ongoing clinical programs during a scientific session at the ATS 2026 International Conference, held May 15-20 in Orlando. The presentation will focus on the sustained physiological impact of the BREATHE Airway Scaffold, further building on the foundational data published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Please join us on Wednesday, May 20th at 12pm EDT in room W224 AB/EF (Level II, OCCC West Concourse).

About Apreo Health Apreo Health is a clinical-stage medical device company redefining the role of intervention in severe emphysema. Built at The Foundry, an acclaimed medtech venture incubator, Apreo is developing the BREATHE Airway Scaffold—a tissue-sparing therapy designed to expand access to meaningful treatment by eliminating the limitations of current interventional options. For more information, visit www.apreohealth.com.

*The Apreo BREATHE Airway Scaffold is an Investigational Device. Limited by United States law to investigational use. Exclusively for clinical investigation.

©2026 Apreo Health, Inc. All rights reserved. Apreo and Apreo Health are registered trademarks of Apreo Health, Inc.

SOURCE Apreo Health, Inc.