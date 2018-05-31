Apria Healthcare Launches Apria Salutes™

"We are proud to do our part to help the men and women who are actively serving or who have served our country by providing a convenient way to shop for over 7,000 health-related retail items, ranging from CPAP accessories to mobility devices," said Dan Starck, Chief Executive Officer of Apria Healthcare Group. "These products help people improve their quality of life, and Apria is honored to offer our service members and veterans a way to save not only during military holidays and observances, but every day."

Apria Salutes™ provides exclusive online savings to Active Duty members, Reserves and Veterans – and their eligible family members – of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard and Coast Guard. Enrollment in the program is free of charge. For additional information and eligibility guidelines, visit www.apriadirect.com/apria-salutes.

Apria has a long and proud history of helping our country's active military personnel, veterans, and their families. In fact, as part of the Blackstone Veterans Initiative, Apria, along with a portfolio of companies, has adopted a goal to hire 50,000 individuals by 2022. This is in addition to the 50,000 veterans and spouses that were hired between 2013 to 2017 under the same initiative. Apria also belongs to the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, which works to connect military spouses with partner employers.

"By hiring American veterans and military spouses, not only do we reinforce our commitment to those who have selflessly served and protected our country, but the contributions of these dedicated individuals help strengthen our company and our ability to serve patients," said Starck.

Apria is a privately held company owned by a group of investment limited partnerships managed by affiliates of Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Through its Apria Healthcare LLC operating unit, Apria provides home respiratory therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, home enteral nutrition therapy and support, and home medical equipment through more than 350 locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii and serves more than 1.8 million patients each year. With over $1 billion in annual revenues, Apria is one of the nation's largest and leading home healthcare companies. Apria was the first company of its type to obtain voluntary accreditation from The Joint Commission and has been continuously accredited for more than 25 years. For more information, visit www.apria.com.

