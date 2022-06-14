Apricō Expands its Plant-Based Supplement Line With Two Foundational Offerings - Liposomal Vitamin D3+K Drops and Activated Toxin Binder Capsules

Apricō, the direct-to-consumer wellness brand, adds to its lineup of daily essentials that feature cutting-edge delivery technology in easy-to-take drops, gummies, shots, sachets and capsules.

BOULDER, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-consumer wellness brand Apricō is growing its plant-based supplement line with the introduction of two more essential product offerings – liposomal Vitamin D3+K Drops and Activated Toxin Binder Capsules. Launched in October 2021, Apricō, from the makers of cutting-edge, science-backed Quicksilver Scientific , is dedicated to evolving and expanding its natural supplement line for its growing cult following of those seeking effective wellness support for "brighter days."

Activated Toxin Binder Capsules Vitamin D3 + K Drops

Apricō's new Vitamin D3+K Drops (60mL, $29.99 MSRP), with a touch of tangerine and a hint of rosemary, are foundational for wellbeing, regardless of natural sunshine intake. According to the National Library of Medicine, one billion people worldwide are Vitamin D deficient . In Apricō's newest vitamin D supplement, Vitamin D3, a natural byproduct of sun exposure, and K1 are combined in a patented liposomal formula to maximize effects and replenish levels.

Fat-soluble Vitamin D3 supports positive mood, immune, hormonal, bone, cognitive and cardiovascular health. It also influences the expression of thousands of genes, including those involved with detox. Plant-based Vitamin K1, as found in leafy greens like spinach, works synergistically with Vitamin D3 to support strong bones and healthy K levels. When paired together, K1 helps to correctly guide D3 into the bones where it is needed most. The brand's patented and patent-pending liposome technologies promote high bioavailability and quick uptake, increasing absorption by 5-25x.

"We've grown an incredible following of holistic practitioners, celebrities, pro athletes and biohackers from our patented Quicksilver Scientific liposomal technology," says Dr. Christopher Shade, founder and CEO of Apricō and Quicksilver Scientific. "We're trusted as a premium brand that actually bridges the gap in consumers' wellness goals, and Aprico's growing product line expands that offering."

"With Apricō, we've created a more accessible brand, using the same renowned Quicksilver Scientific technology, to better provide today's modern consumer with an easy-to-take, natural and vegan supplement solution that is backed by scientific research," says Michelle Ahbe, Vice President of Marketing at Apricō / Quicksilver Scientific. "We're thrilled to be able to expand our product offerings to further support consumers on their everyday wellness journey."

The ultimate cleanse for better mornings, Apricō's Activated Toxin Binder Capsules (60 capsules, $54.99 MSRP) remove a wide array of toxins from the gut so they can't be reabsorbed, featuring activated coconut charcoal, zeolite, PectaSolC® and aloe vera leaf – that target heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, hormone mimics, food additives, mold and microbial toxins.

Creating a complete system for natural detox, Apricō's binder capsules are effective on their own or even more powerful when paired with the brand's Detox + Cleanse Drops. Vegan and free from allergens, artificial colors, sweeteners, gluten and dairy, Apricō products are formulated with vegan clean ingredients and triple-tested for ultimate purity and potency.

Apricō products are available direct-to-consumer at www.aprico.life and at select specialty retailers such as Erewhon. Visit Apricō's website or @apricolife to learn more.

ABOUT APRICŌ

Apricō is an innovative wellness brand based in Boulder County, Colorado that combines ancient plant compounds with cutting-edge liposome technology to create effective, specialized supplement blends backed by science in easy-to-take formats. Founded by the team at Quicksilver Scientific and utilizing patented and patent-pending liposomal technology proven to promote high bioavailability and fast uptake of active ingredients into the body, Apricō's line of products features convenient, great-tasting drops, gummies, and sachets for preventative, daily, and targeted care. All Apricō products are made with vegan clean ingredients, formulated on-site and manufactured in our SGS-certified cGMP facility, and are subject to rigorous quality controls, including internal and external potency and purity testing. To learn more about Apricō, visit www.aprico.life.

