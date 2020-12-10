Apricity Health, US Wellness & Meenta Introduce Integrated COVID-19 Risk Management Solution for Businesses to Safeguard their Workforce

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricity Health, US Wellness and Meenta introduce [email protected], an integrated solution for businesses to manage COVID-19 risks and maximize protection for their workforce.

[email protected] combines symptom and exposure risk monitoring with timely COVID-19 testing to help identify and isolate infected workers who are symptomatic or asymptomatic, so that employers can try and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Cost-effective risk monitoring COVID-19 testing solution to protect businesses and employees from workforce outbreaks. Tweet this Apricity, US Wellness and Meenta bring you an integrated solution for your business to monitor COVID-19 risks and maximize protection for your business and workforce.

The [email protected] solution is cloud-based and easy to deploy with no lag time. It provides employers and employees a suite of tools to:

Implement private and non-intrusive digital monitoring via mobile or web-based app

Obtain real-time employee risk probability to help managers make consistent return-to-work decisions, backed by CDC guideline-based decision support

Access one or more FDA-emergency use authorized rapid antigen and PCR tests so that the right employees can get tested at the right time without delay

Configure permission controls to meet each business' unique needs

"To navigate this pandemic while trying to protect a business and its most valuable assets, employers need an easy, simple-to-use but integrated solution for COVID-19 risk screening and testing," said Dr. Lynda Chin, Founder and CEO of Apricity Health. "Importantly, employers want to have support to help translate guidelines and recommendations in the context of their businesses and individual employee situations to try and make informed return-to-work decisions. They also want to have access to a trusted supply of test kits to ensure that their employees can be tested without delay. This is what [email protected] provides."

Tori Tomlinson, CEO of US Wellness states: "Monitoring of symptoms and high-risk behaviors combined with targeted COVID-19 testing of high-risk groups allows employers to maximize testing resources while identifying and isolating high risk employees with more accuracy than monitoring or testing alone."

Scientific and clinical testing platform, Meenta, provides [email protected] access to its diverse supply of more than 1 million COVID-19 tests per week via its COVID-19 testing marketplace. Through Meenta's secure HIPAA compliant testing platform, [email protected] delivers secure communication of test results, empowering employers and employees to make informed decisions with confidence.

"[email protected] is a 'best-in-class' COVID-19 employer tool that combines the expertise and resources of leaders in clinical health, wellness, science and technology," said Gabor Bethlendy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meenta. "We're thrilled Meenta's testing platform can contribute to this trio of visionaries in employer and employee wellness and preventative care," added Bethlendy.

To learn more about the advantages of combined monitoring and testing to manage COVID-19 risks, see Dr. Chin's article here and watch a brief video on how the product works. Interested parties can visit US Wellness to request a live demo.

About Apricity Health

At Apricity Health, we envision a future when every patient, no matter who or where they are, will have convenient and affordable access to personalized precision care. We will employ digital and AI technologies to harness real-time patient data and world-class specialty expertise to empower better care everywhere.

About US Wellness

At US Wellness we provide comprehensive well-being solutions to employers and communities nationwide. This has been our mission for our 23-year history. US Wellness pioneered the use of biometric health screenings to promote well-being and support chronic disease prevention. Today, US Wellness' core services include COVID-19 testing including PCR and antigen, temperature testing and risk monitoring along with a fully integrated customizable wellness platform that includes virtual wellness challenges and workshops, biometric screenings, and health coaching. US Wellness is a minority, women owned business headquartered in Germantown, MD.

About Meenta

Meenta, a Boston-based life science start-up, is making science, technology, and clinical testing more accessible than ever. Through Meenta's digital scientific and clinical testing platform, customers can order on-demand scientific equipment, tests, and services from its growing network of top qualified labs, institutions and team of scientific experts. With the ability to process more than 1 million COVID-19 tests weekly, Meenta's COVID-19 testing marketplace expands on its platform to get scientific and clinical tools and resources into the hands of end users in a quicker, seamless and affordable way.

SOURCE Meenta

