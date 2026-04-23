Apricorn Expands Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Line with New 32TB Capacity

The market's highest capacity hardware-encrypted external drive enables secure, offline storage for rapidly growing enterprise data demands

SAN DIEGO and POWAY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn, the leading global provider of quantum-resistant hardware-encrypted external storage solutions, today announced the introduction of their 32TB Aegis Padlock DT FIPS desktop drive. The expansion reinforces Apricorn's leadership in high-capacity encrypted storage, delivering the largest hardware-encrypted external drive on the market for organizations managing rapidly expanding data volumes.

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With enterprises generating and retaining more data than ever before, the need for secure, high-capacity backup solutions that exist independently of their networks continues to grow. The new 32TB model enables organizations across sectors such as government, healthcare, financial services, energy and manufacturing to securely store massive datasets while maintaining security policy compliance and strict control over sensitive data.

"As data volumes continue to surge, organizations have to give real consideration to how and where they store their most critical information," said Kurt Markley, Managing Director, Apricorn. "Expanding the Aegis Padlock DT FIPS line to 32TB gives our customers the ability to consolidate large amounts of sensitive data into a highly secure device that could be completely isolated from network-based threats."

The Aegis Padlock DT FIPS desktop drive features Apricorn's proprietary AegisWare™ firmware, which ensures that all authentication and encryption processes occur within the device itself. Unlike software-based offerings, Apricorn drives do not involve any host systems in their critical security parameters, eliminating exposure to keyloggers and other endpoint-based attacks. Users authenticate directly on the device via an onboard keypad, keeping PINs and encryption keys fully protected at all times.

Furthermore, all Apricorn devices secure data in real time as it is written, ensuring that all stored information remains protected both in transit and at rest. The firmware is locked down to prevent introduction of malware or any other unauthorized modification, further strengthening defenses against tampering.

"Organizations must recognize that not all data should live on the network," Markley added. "Offline, encrypted storage plays a critical role in broader data protection and resilience strategies, particularly as threats targeting endpoints and connected systems continue to evolve."

The Aegis Padlock DT FIPS now offers 13 capacities, from 2TB up to the new 32TB option, providing flexibility for organizations with varying storage requirements and are designed for ease of use without requiring software installation or administrative privileges.

Apricorn's hardware-encrypted drives provide a secure and practical solution for transporting sensitive data and maintaining offline backups, helping organizations meet compliance requirements across industries including finance, healthcare, government, and energy.

For more information, visit https://apricorn.com/aegis-padlock-dt-fips.

About Apricorn

Apricorn develops and provides software-free, quantum-resistant 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted storage platforms designed to protect data at rest and enable its secure portability. For more than four decades, Apricorn has maintained uncompromising quality standards, with a focus on delivering high-assurance, hardware-based security products for demanding environments. Headquartered in Poway (San Diego), California, its offerings are trusted worldwide in government, defense, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, finance, legal digital forensics, education, and other security-sensitive industries. Apricorn holds numerous patents and is an AS9100- and FIPS-certified manufacturer. The company also supports government procurement requirements including TAA and CMMC.

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SOURCE Apricorn