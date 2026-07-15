Apricorn Introduces Massive 4TB Aegis Secure Key 3, Providing Fast Encrypted Storage in a Flash Drive Format

New ASK3 meets and exceeds FIPS 140-3 Level 3 requirements and has been formally submitted to NIST CMVP for validation

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn, the leading global provider of quantum-resistant hardware-encrypted external storage solutions, today announced the availability of the 4TB Aegis Secure Key 3 (ASK3), the highest-capacity hardware-encrypted USB drive of its kind. Built on a mini solid-state drive architecture housed in a USB flash drive form factor, the new ASK3 delivers eight times the storage capacity of comparable hardware-encrypted USB flash drives, giving organizations an unprecedented combination of portability, speed and security.

Aegis Secure Key 3; FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Validation Pending Available in 9 capacities ranging from 16GB to 4TB

The new 4TB model incorporates the same hardware enhancements introduced in the latest generation of the ASK3, including a new bridge controller chip for faster performance, improved data transfer speeds and an environmental protection design that helps safeguard both the device and the data it contains in demanding operating conditions.

Like the latest generation of the ASK3 family, the 4TB model was engineered to meet and exceed the requirements for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation and has been formally submitted to the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). The device is designed for organizations that require the highest levels of hardware-based security, including government agencies, defense contractors, healthcare providers, financial institutions, legal professionals, digital forensic investigators and other organizations handling highly sensitive data.

"As organizations generate and move larger amounts of sensitive data than ever before, they need solutions that scale without sacrificing protection," said Jeanclaude Toma, CEO of Apricorn. "The new 4TB ASK3 reflects that need and demonstrates what is possible when innovation is driven by real customer demand, whether supporting fully offline edge systems or cloud-connected environments where transporting terabytes of secure data over wide area networks is impractical.

"As data footprints at the edge continue to grow, this device delivers greater capacity in a form factor that fits in the palm of your hand."

Unlike conventional USB flash drives, the ASK3 combines a mini-SSD with Apricorn's software-free authentication and hardware-based encryption in a device no larger than a traditional thumb drive. This architecture allows the new 4TB model to deliver capacities previously unavailable in this form factor while also improving read speeds by up to 31 percent and write speeds by up to 16 percent over the previous generation.

The ASK3 also incorporates Apricorn's environmental protection design, which actively monitors operating conditions and shuts the device down if temperatures or electrical conditions exceed safe thresholds. Once conditions return to normal, the device can safely resume operation, helping protect both the hardware and the encrypted data stored on it.

"There has never been a hardware-encrypted USB drive this small with this much storage," said Kurt Markley, Managing Director of Apricorn. "Customers asked us for more capacity without giving up the convenience of carrying a secure drive in their pocket, and that is exactly what we built. The 4TB ASK3 combines the ruggedness customers expect from Apricorn with super-fast performance and a design that meets and exceeds FIPS 140-3 Level 3 requirements. Whether it is traveling between offices, supporting field operations or moving sensitive files in harsh environments, this device is built to go wherever the data needs to go."

The Aegis Secure Key 3 is available through Apricorn's global network of authorized resellers. The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated configuration will be announced following completion of the NIST CMVP process.

About Apricorn

Apricorn develops and provides software-free, quantum-resistant 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted storage platforms designed to protect data at rest and enable its secure portability. For more than four decades, Apricorn has maintained uncompromising quality standards, with a focus on delivering high-assurance, hardware-based security products for demanding environments. Headquartered in Poway (San Diego), California, its offerings are trusted worldwide in government, defense, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, finance, legal digital forensics, education and other security-sensitive industries. Apricorn holds numerous patents and is an AS9100-certified manufacturer. The company also supports government procurement requirements including TAA and CMMC.

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SOURCE Apricorn