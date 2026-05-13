Apricorn Enhances Aegis Secure Key 3.0 with Performance, Capacity and Environmental Protection Advancements

Product submitted to NIST CMVP for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation

POWAY, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn, the leading global provider of quantum-resistant hardware-encrypted external storage solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its Aegis Secure Key 3.0 (ASK3), delivering faster performance and new environmental protection capabilities designed to secure the device and its data despite the most demanding physical circumstances. The ASK3 was updated to meet and exceed the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation, for which it has formally been submitted. This positions the ASK3 for use by federal agencies, defense contractors, and organizations across healthcare, finance, legal digital forensics, and other regulated industries.

Apricorn

"With our submission of the ASK3 for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation, we're reinforcing a design that was built from the start to meet and exceed these requirements," said Jeanclaude Toma, CEO at Apricorn. "We engineer all of our products to deliver consistent, real-world security under the conditions our customers actually face. In the near term we will see FIPS 140-3 validation across our diverse product lines, positioning Apricorn as the only AS9100 certified provider of FIPS-based security offerings."

The latest generation of ASK3 builds on Apricorn's reputation for rugged, secure data storage with a mini solid-state drive (SSD) architecture within a USB flash key form factor. This design enables higher capacities of up to 2TB, exceeding the limits of traditional flash-based USB drives by nearly 4X, while maintaining the portability and ease of use that customers need.

With a new bridge controller chip and its SSD design, Apricorn has significantly improved the product's performance. The ASK3 now delivers speed improvements of up to 31% (up to 210 MB/s) and speed increases of up to 16% (reaching 220 MB/s). These gains support faster data transfers for organizations moving large volumes of sensitive data across endpoints, remote environments and air-gapped systems.

"We listened to our most security-conscious customers and updated the ASK3 to represent a meaningful leap forward in how secure storage performs and how it withstands real-world conditions," said Kurt Markley, Managing Director at Apricorn. "The ASK3 has gone beyond checking a compliance box, improving speed and introducing protections that actively safeguard the device itself. This is about giving our customers a tool that performs at scale without compromising security or durability."

A key advancement in the ASK3 is its environmental protection design, which goes beyond standard testing requirements. As part of the current FIPS 140-3 guideline requirements, removable storage devices must undergo environmental failure testing to ensure they can operate reliably within defined thresholds, including temperature ranges between 0°C and 70°C (32°F to 158°F) and amperage spikes of up to 10 percent. While these tests validate resilience, extreme conditions can still lead to device failure and data inaccessibility.

To address this, Apricorn has implemented an environmental protection circuit within the ASK3 that actively prevents damage by shutting the device down when conditions fall outside safe operating ranges. Once conditions normalize, the device can be brought back online, preserving both the hardware and the data it protects. This proactive approach reflects a broader design philosophy focused not just on meeting compliance standards, but on preventing failure scenarios altogether.

Apricorn's ASK3 was engineered to meet and, in key areas, exceed FIPS 140-3 Level 3 requirements prior to submission. This includes enhancements aligned with evolving guidance around environmental resilience, the highest levels of entropy and physical security. Rather than designing to the minimum threshold, Apricorn focused on real-world operating conditions, ensuring the device not only satisfies validation criteria, but performs reliably in the environments where sensitive data is actually handled.

The ASK3 also maintains Apricorn's hallmark physical and logical security features, including hardware-based encryption, tamper-resistant construction and software-free authentication. Its hardened design is built for use in harsh environments where data must remain secure regardless of physical or operational stress.

The Aegis Secure Key 3.0 is available through Apricorn's global network of authorized resellers. The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated configuration will be announced following completion of the NIST CMVP process.

About Apricorn

Apricorn develops and provides software-free, quantum-resistant 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted storage platforms designed to protect data at rest and enable its secure portability. For more than four decades, Apricorn has maintained uncompromising quality standards, with a focus on delivering high-assurance, hardware-based security products for demanding environments. Headquartered in Poway (San Diego), California, its offerings are trusted worldwide in government, defense, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, finance, legal digital forensics, education, and other security-sensitive industries. Apricorn holds numerous patents and is an AS9100- and FIPS-certified manufacturer. The company also supports government procurement requirements including TAA and CMMC.

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SOURCE Apricorn