Apricorn Launches Aegis NVX™; Hardware-Encrypted USB Storage Device Has Read/Write Speeds of 1,000 Mb/s

Company's Fastest Drive Provides Immediate Ultra-Secure Storage Compatible with High-Speed Multimedia Devices at Triple the Speeds of Encrypted HDDs

POWAY, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn , the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the release of the USB 10Gbs Aegis NVX™. Employing proprietary architecture, The Aegis NVX is the first Apricorn encrypted device to feature an NVME SSD inside. Initial capacity offerings will be 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB, with a price range of $339.00 - $739.00 MSRP.

The NVX was conceived to address the immediate protection of raw data delivered directly from its source at high speeds, such as high-definition video cameras with the capability to write to an external SSD via USB C or HDMI. The NVX's high-speed read/write capabilities at 1,000Mb/s are sought after in the fields of military intelligence, digital forensics, filmmaking and healthcare where write speeds over 600Mb/s are critical.

"With the advent of NVMe technology, Apricorn saw an opportunity to develop encrypted storage for users who are operating ultra-fast devices but have had to settle for awkward, multi-step means of securing data," said Kurt Markley, U.S. Managing Director at Apricorn. "We built the NVX with NVMe speeds, and took it a step further with our own unique approach based on Apricorn's 40-year legacy as pioneers in secure device innovation. We patented our design, which takes high-speed output and simultaneously writes and encrypts on the fly. It can keep up with whatever machine it's hooked up to, with speed to spare."

While the Aegis NVX is Apricorn's first device to utilize their new design-patented NVME architecture, it still functions like all Apricorn secure drives in that it shares no CSPs with its host, and employs no software component in its authentication and encryption processes. In contrast to software-encrypted devices which do require host computer interaction, the Aegis NVX's onboard keypad facilitates its own authentication, and its internal encryption module perform all encrypting and decrypting processes, which is key to its compatibility with virtually any operating system, as well as equipment with no operating system or keyboard.

"For most applications, the speeds of our encrypted HDDs and SSDs continue to do a great job of covering the performance needs of our users," added Markley. "But teams who are working with technology such as HD video cameras, medical imaging and forensic tools are going to be excited about the speed and rugged security of this device. They can take the NVX in any environment and it's going to protect their data in real-time with USB 10Gbs, a superspeed transfer rate that is not limited by the traditional USB type. Plus, it doesn't require software."

Roughly 75% the size of a smartphone, the NVX enclosure is milled from a solid block of 6061 aluminum alloy and assembled with breakaway headless fasteners and epoxy threadlock. The wear-resistant membrane keypad has been tested to 10,000 presses.

The Aegis NVX comes standard with AegisWare™, Apricorn's proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly-evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defense, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. Additional security advantages of Apricorn's USB 10Gbs hardware-encrypted Secure Keys include:

On-the fly 100% hardware-based encryption

Software-free setup and operation

1 Admin and 4 separate User PINs

OS Agnostic—completely cross-platform compatible

Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

Separate administrator and user modes

Forced-Enrollment / and User Forced Enrollment

Programmable minimum PIN length

Advanced configurations for enhanced security

Rugged milled aluminum 6061 alloy with breakaway fasteners and epoxy threadlock

IP-67 validated against water and dust intrusion

To learn more about the Aegis NVX, please visit: https://apricorn.com/aegis-NVX

About Apricorn

Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout EMEA, North America and Canada. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products and patents have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis. Learn more at Apricorn.com

