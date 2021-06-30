Apricorn Releases 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 SSD, Industry's Largest Portable, Hardware-Encrypted Drive

POWAY, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn , the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the release of the 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 SSD. The 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 brings the speed, security and high performance Apricorn is known for with an unprecedented level of storage capacity in an encrypted portable drive. The recent breaches within top government agencies and essential infrastructure have amplified the need for encryption and complete backups, not just for agencies and utilities but for large enterprises, as well. The 20TB Fortress L3 was designed to be an essential part of an IT security framework to ensure data security and cyber resiliency.

The highly-secure drive is the first of its size brought to market and features the NIST's highest level of FIPS validation attainable for portable devices–140-2 level 3, which exceeds the standards required by the U.S. federal government for protection of sensitive data. The 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 was designed for large enterprises and regulated industries that deal with large amounts of data, including finance, government, power and energy, legal and healthcare. Its massive storage capacity is comparable to saving more than 4,100 feature-length films/MPEG files.

"Essentially, every film that Paramount Pictures has ever made or acquired over the past 109 years could fit onto one 20TB L3. And while the average customer isn't looking to securely backup thousands of copies of 'The Godfather' or 'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie', with this device, they could," said Kurt Markley, U.S. Managing Director, Apricorn. "The 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 was developed for users who need to store exceptionally large amounts of data in an extremely secure, rugged, and portable way. It is the fastest, highest capacity drive Apricorn has ever made and we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in this space."

Like every secure Apricorn device, the 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 includes AegisWare, Apricorn's patent-protected firmware. The security features go beyond the encryption module, to include all of the electronics, the drive, the entire internal structure and the enclosure's fasteners.

Additional features include:

Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

Software-free operation

Separate administrator and user modes

Forced-enrollment / user forced enrollment

Programmable minimum PIN length

Tamper resistant enclosure made with 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum alloy

Advanced configurations for enhanced security

Interchangeable type-A and type-C connector cables

For the highest compatibility, the 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 is OS agnostic and is compatible with any USB port and operating system including Windows®, Mac®, Linux, Android. It is also compatible with embedded systems and equipment in possession of a powered USB port and storage file system but no keyboard. The Fortress L3 is small enough to go in a pocket or briefcase, yet large enough to carry up to 20TB of data, empowering anyone to easily and securely carry large amounts of sensitive data anywhere.

The 20 TB Aegis Fortress L3 is available now. To learn more visit: https://apricorn.com/aegis-fortress-l3

About Apricorn

Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout EMEA, North America and Canada. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products and patents have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

