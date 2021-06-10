Apricorn's Aegis Secure Key 3NXC USB-C Flash Key Receives FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation

POWAY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn , the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the Aegis Secure Key 3NXC has been awarded FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation (certification #3943) by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This level of certification serves to authorize a device's use in industries and institutions -- healthcare, finance, defense, and legal; both nationally and globally-- in compliance with stringent data security regulations such as HIPAA, FERPA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and GDPR. The Aegis Secure Key 3NXC was introduced in July 2020 and is the only hardware-encrypted flash key that is compatible with USB-C without the need for a separate A-to-C adapter.

The First and Only Hardware Encrypted USB 3 Type C Flashkey OS Agnostic, Cross=Platform Compatible

"Our research has shown that sixty percent of IT professionals agree that remote work conditions have created data security issues within their organizations," said Kurt Markley, U.S. Managing Director, Apricorn. "One of the fastest, most economical safeguards they could put in place quickly is the 3NXC. Both the NX and NXC were designed to accommodate smaller next-gen devices--like mobile phones, laptops, and tablets--that employees are using more and more to access privileged data while working remotely. It remains the first and only USB-C hardware-encrypted flash drive on the market and is now the only one to carry FIPS validation."

The Secure Key 3NXC is part of Apricorn's 3NX series, which all come standard with AegisWare™, Apricorn's proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly-evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defense, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. The FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation certifies a device's use in industries and institutions operating with stringent data security regulations. Additionally, all internal componentry is protected from physical tampering with a layer of hardened epoxy, and locked-down firmware brings immunity to malware attacks.

The 3NX family is the only hardware encrypted device that provides the ability to toggle between Fixed Disk and Removable Media (U.S. Pat. No 10,338,840).

Additional security advantages of Apricorn's hardware encrypted USB storage devices include:

No software involved –nothing to keylog or to hack

Bootable—backup/restore your OS offline

OS Agnostic—completely cross platform compatible

Onboard keypad—all authentication takes place within the device itself

All data, passwords and encryption keys are 256-bit encrypted at rest

No host computer involved in setup, authentication or encryption

Forced Enrollment – no default PINs ensures that data is not put at risk by employees who fail to change the PIN before deployment

IP-68 validated against water and dust damage.

To learn more about Apricorn's Aegis Secure Key 3NXC here: https://apricorn.com/aegis-secure-key-3nxc

About Apricorn

Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout EMEA, North America and Canada. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products and patents have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

