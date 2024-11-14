Apricot Announces Strategic Integration with Healthcare Synergy to Revolutionize Nurse Documentation and Patient Care

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricot Technologies, Inc., a leader in home healthcare AI solutions, is thrilled to announce its new integration with Healthcare Synergy, a leading provider of home health and hospice EMR systems. This collaboration makes AI available to ~8,000 additional home health nurses who care for over 150,000 patients each month.

Founded in 1993, Healthcare Synergy's platform is known for its user-friendly, scalable solutions that support the unique needs of home health and hospice agencies. The integration with Apricot's AI technology will further enhance these capabilities, offering a seamless experience for both clinicians and administrative staff.

"By integrating with Healthcare Synergy, we are continuing to transform the home health care landscape," said Trent Smith, Founder & CEO of Apricot. "Our AI solutions provide massive time savings for home health nurses, enhances patient care, and increases operational efficiencies for home healthcare providers."

"We are excited to partner with Apricot," said Dave Crow, President of Healthcare Synergy. "This collaboration is a game-changer for our customers, allowing them to leverage advanced AI technology to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment."

About Apricot

Apricot, based in Oklahoma City, is transforming the home health industry through innovative AI solutions that enhance nurse satisfaction, reduce employee turnover, increase agency margins, and improve patient outcomes. Apricot is committed to making the home health nursing job the best in all of healthcare. To learn more about Apricot's game-changing technology email us at [email protected].

About Healthcare Synergy

Healthcare Synergy is a leading provider of software and services that empower home health and hospice agencies. Their comprehensive solutions facilitate superior care management, ensuring compliance and improving the quality of care provided to patients nationwide.

