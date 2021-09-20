Apricus Health Expands Service Offerings to Include Centers of Excellence Designed to Provide Patients the Finest Level of Care Available

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Health, an innovative healthcare company created by a group of prominent physicians, today announced it has expanded its proactive continuous care model designed to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction to include Apricus Health Centers of Excellence. The mission of the Centers of Excellence is to provide the highest level of surgical and ancillary medical services available and continuity of care for patients. Apricus Health also announced the addition of four new physician specialists who are supporting the initiative: Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Lance Winter, Cardiologist Dr. Raj Savajiyani, Podiatric Surgeon Dr. Justin Singh and Medical Optometrist Dr. Joseph Myers.

"The fast growth and positive public response to the Apricus Health system of care has been phenomenal," said Dr. Kishlay Anand, president and co-founder of Apricus Health. "People are seeking quality care provided through a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare professionals who have access to the latest technology and are available around-the-clock. The creation of our Centers of Excellence initiative and the addition of these four talented physicians continues the momentum we have built to meet this need."

Apricus Health provides 24/7 access to healthcare services that enable patients to choose how and when they receive care. Offering both traditional in-person and telehealth options, Apricus Health delivers on its brand promise of "Care Your Way." In an effort to expand the range of services available, Apricus Health launched the Centers of Excellence initiative to continue to build a referral network of quality, value-based care physicians and specialists that Apricus Health patients can rely on for quality, accessible healthcare.

Each Center of Excellence offers state-of-the-art medical equipment and technology allowing for data-driven, physician-led decision making, which results in improved clinical outcomes for the patients served by Apricus Health.

Apricus Health Centers of Excellence provide:

Continuity of care for patients

Data-driven, physician-led decisions

Lower cost of care

Better access to care

Improved clinic outcomes and patient satisfaction

State-of-the-art surgery and ancillary care centers

Outstanding care coordinating and post-op care

Dr. Lance Winter, Dr. Raj Savajiyani, Dr. Justin Singh and Dr. Joseph Myers are all now accepting new patients at established medical practices through the Apricus Health Network. The Apricus Health Centers of Excellence are continuing to expand, with plans to offer additional specialties including gastroenterology, urology, interventional radiology, medical imaging and multi-specialty surgery centers.

To learn more about Apricus Health's quality care offerings, visit: apricusmedicalgroup.com.

Physician Biographies

Dr. Lance Winter

With 16 years of experience in orthopedic surgery, Dr. Lance Winter serves as the director of orthopedic service for Apricus Health and the medical director for the Apricus ambulatory surgery center in Surprise, Arizona. Dr. Winter specializes in sports medicine, arthroscopic and minimally invasive treatment of the shoulder, knee and hip as well as reconstruction of traumatic fractures. He also specializes in treating athletic joint injuries including rotator cuff injuries, instability, and labrum tears; knee problems including ligament, meniscus and cartilage tears.

Dr. Raj Savajiyani

Dr. Savajiyani is a cardiologist, who has been serving Phoenix and surrounding cities for over 40 years. He has served many patients over the years at Thunderbird Heart Center before joining his new team at Apricus Medical Group. Dr. Savajiyani is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Justin Singh

Dr. Singh is a board-certified podiatric surgeon, with expansive experience in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. He has presented at national conferences and stays up-to-date on the latest and most advanced surgical and non-surgical procedures.

Dr. Joseph Myers

Dr. Myers joins Apricus as a Medical Optometrist with over 15 years' experience treating ocular anomalies. In addition, he has extensive experience treating cataracts, dry eye issues, glaucoma, keratoconus, macular degeneration and red eyes/corneal injuries.

About Apricus Health

Apricus Health is an innovative healthcare company created by prominent physicians, providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and care navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide-range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and real time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in value-based care environments to improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com/ .

SOURCE Apricus Health