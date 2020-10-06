Apricus Health Launches as a New Healthcare Company Committed to Value-Based Care, Improving Access, Quality and Outcomes for Patients

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to improve access to convenient, and affordable healthcare throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, Apricus Health launched today as a healthcare company committed to improving patient outcomes and optimizing value-based care. Created by Arizona doctors, Apricus Health provides 24/7 access to healthcare services that enable patients to choose how and when they receive care. Offering both traditional in-person and telehealth options, Apricus Health delivers on its brand promise of "Care Your Way."

"Apricus was founded to promote greater access to healthcare in our local communities," said Dr. Kishlay Anand, CEO and co-founder of Apricus Health. "With 15% of the U.S. population unable to receive care due to rising health care costs, Apricus offers affordable alternatives that benefit both patients and providers. Not only are we devoted to improving the way health care is delivered, Apricus is mitigating critical primary care shortages through modern technology. We're bringing personalized care straight to patients in the environment most convenient for them."

Each member of Apricus Health receives:

A personalized Care Navigator to help schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, arrange telehealth visits and navigate today's complex healthcare system

Access to over a dozen popular prescriptions at no charge and reduced costs on other prescriptions

Free home delivery of medications

24/7 access to telehealth providers who have the patient's current medical records

Proactive, around-the-clock Home Monitoring for members with chronic diseases

Apricus has established a growing health network comprised of Arizona's leading primary care and specialty healthcare providers, 24/7 Urgent Care Centers, Med Clinics and simple-to-use telehealth solutions. Health outcomes are improved by shifting the focus from reactive, episodic care to a continuous care relationship focused on preventive care solutions and chronic care management. Apricus is continuing to expand, having added nine new provider groups in 29 locations across Maricopa and Pinal County in the month of September.

"Each patient has unique needs, whether it's simply access to a wellness program, or treatment for a chronic condition such as diabetes," said Dr. Merle Turner, a respected and trusted Arizona physician. "I'm proud to be a part of the Apricus Health Network focused on delivering quality healthcare at the right place and time, no matter where a patient might be in their healthcare journey."

Apricus Health opened a Maricopa County helpline to assist qualified seniors seeking to enroll in Medicare or make changes to their existing plans. Members of the community can get their questions answered by calling 602.357.CARE (2273).

About Apricus Health

Created by Arizona physicians, Apricus Health is a healthcare company providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and Care Navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and near real-time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in Value-Based Care environments improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com

SOURCE Apricus Health

Related Links

https://apricushealth.com

