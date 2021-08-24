Apricus Health Partners with Educational Institutions to Prepare Students for Occupational Medicine Professions in Value-Based Care Clinics

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Health , an innovative technology-enabled value-based care healthcare company, today announced it's partnering with the WCUI School of Medical Imaging and Nursing and Franklin Pierce University Goodyear, Arizona Campus, to establish externship programs. Apricus Health is providing students from these postsecondary education institutions with the opportunity to progressively advance the skills needed to take the next step in their careers through hands-on experience in value-based care clinical environments.

"Value-based care represents a fundamental shift in how our healthcare delivery is best coordinated and funded to improve patient care and reduce low value care," said Efram Peller, chief operating officer at Apricus Medical Group. "Students participating in this program will have the advantage of learning first-hand how a value-based care model works within a real clinical setting from established healthcare professionals in specialty practices."

The objective of the externships is to provide a path for career advancement through a structured program that gives students the ability to systematically take steps from entry-level to higher-level tracks. The program encompasses a hybrid learning model of online courses and on-site work at an Apricus Health care clinic. This unique model gives students the ability to learn the full spectrum of what's expected of medical support staff including competency in urgent care, nursing triage, surgical procedures, radiology, remote patient monitoring, chronic care management and care navigation.

"This type of real-world rotational training provides the experiential learning needed for allied health students to cultivate value-based care clinical thinking and sharpen their skills as they enter the healthcare workforce," said Andrew High, chief operating officer at WCUI School of Medical Imaging and Nursing. "We are pleased to be working with Apricus Health to help our students transition from theoretical learning to clinical practice."

WCUI and Franklin Pierce University Goodyear students interested in participating in an Apricus Health Network externship program should contact their respective school career counselors.

About Apricus Health

Apricus Health is an innovative healthcare company created by prominent physicians, providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and care navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide-range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and real time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in value-based care environments to improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com/ .

SOURCE Apricus Health