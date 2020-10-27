Apricus Health Partners with Medicare Advantage Plan Devoted Health and Full-Service Retail Pharmacy Liton Rx

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Health , an innovative healthcare company delivering high impact, relationship-based care, today announced two new partnerships that provide its members with extraordinary services. Medicare Advantage plan provider Devoted Health and full-service retail pharmacy Liton Rx are now partnering with the Apricus Health Network which is designed by Arizona physicians.

"We are committed to helping our members with a range of quality services to improve health outcomes and significantly lower costs for patients and payers," said Dr. Kishlay Anand, CEO and co-founder of Apricus Health. "Our new partnerships with Devoted Health and Liton Rx, further that mission, with both organizations sharing our core value of emphasizing extraordinary customer service."

Medicare Annual Enrollment

The current Medicare Annual Enrollment period began on October 15 and runs through December 7. To assist seniors seeking information, Apricus Health opened a free helpline. Maricopa and Pinal county resident residents can call 602-357-2273 or fill out the Apricus form to learn more. Licensed enrollment experts will help callers evaluate Medicare enrollment options, including Devoted Health, one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage plans in the United States.

Prescription drug coverage is a concern for everyone, especially the elderly who spend a significant percent of their income on pharmaceuticals. Through its new partnership with Liton Rx, all members of the Apricus Health Network now have access to free or discounted prescriptions, free same-day delivery service, and live pharmacist consultations.

Seniors enrolled in Devoted Health's Medicare Advantage Plans enjoy additional Apricus Health https://apricushealth.com/medicare network benefits at no charge. This includes access to easy-to-use telehealth, and a personal Care Navigator to guide them through their healthcare journey. Care Navigators are assigned upon enrollment and assist members with technology, prescriptions, provider communication and scheduling of in-person and telehealth appointments.

"With COVID-19 altering Medicare enrollment requirements, we know it's especially important for seniors to understand all of their options," said Dr. Anand. "The additional benefits and discounts offered by Apricus Health in Arizona are second to none and can go a long way in helping https://apricushealth.com/medicare patients stretch their healthcare dollars."

Created by Arizona physicians, Apricus Health is a healthcare company providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and care navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and near real time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in Value-Based Care environments improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com

