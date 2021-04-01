April 1 Alert: Teletubbies Launch New Cryptocurrency Tubbycoin

To mine TubbyCoin, all users need to do is share Big Hugs! tokens on social media with anyone who needs a hug, accompanied by the hashtag #TubbyCoin. Then, sit back and let HugTech do the rest, as your TubbyCoin grows in value by collecting good vibes from being so nice.

As part of the initial offering of TubbyCoin, WildBrain will be making a base donation of $5,000 CAD to Kids Help Phone, and for every TubbyCoin shared or liked on social media, we'll add one additional dollar to our donation, up to a total of $10,000 CAD. Be sure to use the hashtag #TubbyCoin. Kids Help Phone gives millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed support in any moment of crisis or need. In 2020, Kids Help Phone had 4.5 million connections with young people, reflecting a 137% increase over 2019.

HugTech - harnessing the power of Teletubby antennae

The result of years of research at WildBrain Labs, HugTech is a unique, proprietary technology that harnesses the value of the Teletubbies' trademark BigHugs! through a nascent technology that marries the secret power of the Teletubbies' antennae with cutting-edge cryptographology.

Dr. Rolf P. Solia, Principal Scientist and Head of Cleverness & Fabrication at WildBrain Labs, said: "We have finally arrived at the unachievable! Everyone knows the Teletubbies spread joy and delight across the world. But until now, few outside WildBrain Labs knew those special powers emanated from their antennae. Now, through the magic of cryptographology WildBrain Labs has harnessed that power to offer people around the world the opportunity to share the ebullience of the Teletubbies through TubbyCoin."

Teletubbies spokestubby Tinky Winky added: "Eh-oh! Big hugs!"

Gotcha! Happy April Fools' day!

Michael Riley, Chief Brands Officer of Teletubbies owner WildBrain, said: "I'd like to wish everyone a Happy April Fools' Day! Although TubbyCoin is not really a cryptocurrency, our hope is that you'll still enjoy sharing TubbyCoins with friends, family and anyone who needs a hug – all to bring some very real smiles to faces. And the part about WildBrain's donation to charity is no joke. To help ensure kids have the assistance they need in these difficult times, we'll be making a $5,000 donation to Kids Help Phone and adding one dollar to our donation for every TubbyCoin shared on social media up to a total of $10,000. So, share those virtual BigHugs!"

About WildBrain Labs

At WildBrain Labs we strive to break free of the constraints of imagination and reach for the unachievable. Based in a secure, state-of-the-art facility in a region of the Coachella Valley so remote that even we sometimes have trouble remembering where it is, WildBrain Labs is home to an advanced team of rock star scientists, programming wizards, ninja futurists and various other less outrageous people who keep the lights on – all of whom are laser focused on deploying cleverness and fabrication to make the world a better place or at least a bit less boring.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca or follow us:

Facebook: @KidsHelpPhone

Instagram: @kidshelpphone

LinkedIn: @KidsHelpPhone

Twitter: @KidsHelpPhone

Media: Shaun Smith - Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 416-977-7230

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.

