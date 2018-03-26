April 12 National Press Club Headliners Luncheon Features Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on the Nation's Pension Crisis

The pension plans of 1.5 million workers and retirees nationwide are facing shortfalls and are at risk of insolvency in the coming decade. The Joint Select Committee, which was created by Congress in February as part of the recent budget compromise, is tasked with finding a solution and reporting it to both the House and Senate by the end of November. Brown is serving as Co-Chair with U.S. Senator Orin Hatch (R-UT). The committee is comprised of 16 members of Congress with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, as well as House and Senate members. The group held its first meeting on March 14.

Lunch will be served in the club's Holeman Lounge at 12:30 p.m., with remarks by Senator Brown beginning shortly afterwards, followed by a question-and-answer session. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets to the luncheon.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put SBROWN in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS EVENT, CONTACT:

Lindsay Underwood, (202) 662-7561, lunderwood@press.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/april-12-national-press-club-headliners-luncheon-features-sen-sherrod-brown-d-oh-on-the-nations-pension-crisis-300619469.html

SOURCE National Press Club