April 30th Deadline For Licensed Mental Health Professionals To Apply For Free Child-Parent Psychotherapy Training

CPP is a trauma-informed, evidence-based and relationship-based therapeutic treatment for children ages 0-6 who have early trauma history and/or are experiencing emotional, behavioral, attachment and/or mental health problems. The training is designed to teach mental health clinicians working with young children and their families. Clinicians will be trained to implement CPP with fidelity, and within the context of working collaboratively within their organizations. The training has been approved by the National Association of Social Workers-Louisiana for 19.5 CEUs.

"We are pleased to be able to bring this training to the providers in Louisiana," said Richard Dalton, MD, Behavioral Health Medical Director for Louisiana Healthcare Connections. "Evidence-based Child-Parent Psychotherapy services have tremendous value, and there is a shortage of behavioral health providers in our state who are trained to provide this level of services to young children. We want to increase the availability of these evidence-based services so that Louisiana's children have access to a high level of quality care."

Louisiana Healthcare Connections will provide all necessary materials at no cost to selected participants, with participants responsible only for the cost of any travel or lodging associated with in-person sessions. The 18-month training will include:

Three in-person sessions ( May 23-25, 2018 ; Jan. 24-25, 2019 ; and June 27-28, 2019 )

; ; and ) Twice monthly telephone consultation calls

The applied use of CPP best practices

Eligible LMHPs will have a master's or doctoral degree, and must be in the Louisiana Healthcare Connections provider network. Participants who complete the training will receive Continuing Education credits (CEUs); a framed certificate of CPP designation; and be eligible for inclusion on the National Registry of Evidence-Based Programs and Practices.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2018. More information and the application can be found at www.lahealth.cc/cpp-training.

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Established to deliver quality healthcare through local, regional and community-based partners, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is a Healthy Louisiana Plan headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Healthcare Connections exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Because Louisiana Healthcare Connections believes healthy is a way of life, its members benefit from programs and services designed for their personal well-being. For more information, visit www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

