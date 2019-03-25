April 5 Bid Deadline for PLCB Auction of Two Macallan Fine and Rare Series Scotches Fast Approaching

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) reminds interested parties that bids for two exceptional bottles of Macallan Fine and Rare Series scotch whisky, offered through its first-ever Rare Vintage and Specialty Product Auction, are due by 4:00 PM ET Friday, April 5.

Sealed bids will be accepted for the following products, both part of Macallan's Fine and Rare Series:

The Macallan 1949 Cask No. 935 Single Malt Scotch Highland 52 Year Old (750 mL)

The Macallan 1989 Cask No. 3247 Single Malt Scotch Highland 21 Year Old (750 mL)

Details on the sealed bid process are available on a web page designated for the auction. To participate, bidders must:

Set up an account at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com;

Read the product auction terms and conditions;

Complete a bid sheet, available on the web page;

Obtain a $2,500 cashier's check or money order as bid surety; and

cashier's check or money order as bid surety; and Mail or hand deliver the bid packet, including a fully completed bid sheet and surety, to the PLCB by 4:00 PM ET on Friday , April 5.

Each Fine and Rare Series Macallan in this inaugural product auction has a minimum bid: $25,000 for the 1949 and $9,000 for the 1989. Additionally, an undisclosed reserve amount above the minimum bid has been set for each product and must be met in order for the PLCB to sell the rare scotches to top bidders.

Auction participants may submit multiple bids for one or more products, but each bid must be submitted on a separate bid sheet. A separate bid surety must be included for each product for which a bid is submitted. Bids must be in whole dollar amounts, clearly written on the bid sheet, and must meet or exceed the minimum bid amount established for each product.

According to The Macallan Fine and Rare timeline, The Macallan 1949 Cask No. 935 Single Malt Scotch Highland 52 Year Old (82 Proof) was distilled in 1949 and spent the next 52 years aging until it was bottled in 2002. Cask No. 935 provided 228 bottle equivalents. The Macallan 1949 has a rich rosewood color (tint 45) and a nose of tropical and citrus fruits with peaty, Islay-like notes. The palate is fruity and peaty, with light vanilla toffee and hints of wood and spice. It finishes with complex fruits, peaty dryness, and light malted cereal. It was bottled at natural cask strength.

The Macallan 1989 Cask No. 3247 Single Malt Scotch Highland 21 Year Old (110 Proof) was distilled in 1989, then spent 21 years aging until it was bottled in 2010. Cask No. 3247 provided 338 bottle equivalents. The Macallan 1989 has a dark elm burr color (tint 60) and a nose of rich dried fruits, orange grove, and chocolate with hints of nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon. There is also a lingering burnished oak nose. Initially, the palate is of resinous oak, leading to wild forest fruits with hints of crème caramel. It finishes in soft oak wood spices and dried fruits, especially of date and fig. It was bottled at natural cask strength. Again, product description courtesy of The Macallan Fine and Rare timeline.

This product auction is open to individual consumers and active retail licensees. Given the extremely limited availability of these rare, world-class scotches, this auction is not limited to Pennsylvania residents, although winning bidders must select a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store of their choice at which to pick up the bottle, once full payment is received.

The highest eligible bidder for each product will have 15 days to remit full bid payment (less the $2,500 surety) by ACH debit, once notified they are the highest bidder in early to mid-April. Non-winning bidders will be notified at the conclusion of the auction by the return of each non-winning bidder's surety.

Pennsylvania law strictly prohibits the resale of alcoholic beverages without a license.

