April ABA Expands Services in the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton, OH Areas with New ADOS Diagnostic Testing for Autism Spectrum Disorders

April ABA, a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, a scientifically-proven treatment for autism spectrum disorder, is excited to announce the addition of the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS-2) to its comprehensive range of services. This addition underscores our commitment to expanding access to ABA care to Ohioans.

ADOS is the gold-standard diagnostic tool used to assess and diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD) across all ages. The ADOS assessment is renowned for its reliability and validity in evaluating social communication, play, and repetitive behaviors, making it a crucial component in formulating accurate diagnoses and individualized treatment plans.

Julie Bazinet, Chief Clinical Officer at April ABA shared, "We are thrilled to offer ADOS diagnostic testing as part of our service lineup. This addition will significantly enhance our dedication to improving access to treatment for Ohioans."

April ABA has a reputation for delivering outcome driven ABA therapy that is tailored to each client's unique needs. With the integration of ADOS diagnostic testing, our team of experienced clinicians can now provide an even more thorough evaluation process, which is vital for developing effective, individualized treatment.

The ADOS assessment will be administered by our team of certified professionals and Child Psychologists who have undergone rigorous training to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and care. Caregivers can expect a thorough, compassionate approach, combined with actionable insights that guide the development of a tailored therapy plan.

With a variety of testing locations in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas, access to ADOS testing is quick and easy. For more information about our new ADOS diagnostic testing services or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at aprilaba.com or contact us at 513-951-1963 or [email protected].

