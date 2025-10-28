April Bogard Pinder Named CEO of Cranfill Sumner LLP

Pinder Is Firm's First CEO, Reflecting New Direction and Strategic Growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranfill Sumner LLP today announced the appointment of April Bogard Pinder, Esq. as the firm's first Chief Executive Officer. Pinder will assume this new role on Nov. 3, 2025.

Cranfill Sumner is leading the way in legal industry innovation as the first firm in the Southeastern U.S. to appoint a CEO from outside its partnership. This milestone positions the firm to deliver enhanced strategic leadership, operational efficiency, and exceptional client service in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

"Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional service and results for our clients," said Marshall Wall, Managing Partner of Cranfill Sumner LLP. "Bringing April into this new leadership role strengthens our ability to do just that. Her strategic guidance will allow our attorneys and staff to work even more efficiently and collaboratively, ensuring we continue to provide the responsive, high-quality counsel our clients rely on today and will need tomorrow."

Pinder brings more than two decades of experience in law, banking, and enterprise transformation. Most recently, she served as senior vice president, head of strategy, and program execution at U.S. Bank, where she led multi-million-dollar modernization efforts, integrated digital solutions and AI into scalable systems, and built operational frameworks to drive clarity, agility and performance.

"April's leadership represents our firm's commitment to innovation and the future of legal services," said Anna Hedgepeth, Chief Strategy Officer. "Her experience in digital transformation, AI integration, and organizational strategy will accelerate our evolution, enhancing how we serve clients, empower our people, and shape the next generation of legal excellence."

As Cranfill Sumner continues to grow and modernize its operations, the appointment of a CEO marks the next step in ensuring the firm's leadership structure evolves alongside its clients' needs. Cranfill is among a growing group of innovative firms redefining law firm leadership to better meet the demands of today's clients and legal environment. The decision to appoint a CEO underscores the firm's belief that the practice of law is evolving, and so must the way firms lead, operate, and deliver value.

In her new role, Pinder will lead firm operations and strategic initiatives, working closely with the firm's Managing Partner and Management Committee.

