APRIL HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: TRUMP LEADS BIDEN BY 4 POINTS AS IMMIGRATION AND INFLATION REMAIN TOP CONCERNS

58% OF VOTERS BELIEVE THE U.S. LACKS LEADERSHIP TO HANDLE WORLD AFFAIRS BUT MOST WANT FOCUS ON DOMESTIC ISSUES

ISRAEL SUPPORT REMAINS UNCHANGED WHILE UNIVERSITIES UNDER CLOUD

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the April Harvard CAPS / Harris poll , a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

President Joe Biden's overall approval rating is steady at 44%, while Donald Trump leads the horse race by 4 points. The poll also covers public opinion on foreign policy and the Israel-Hamas war. Download key results here .

"American voters are fundamentally utilitarian," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "Despite legal and age issues, voters care most about how well Biden and Trump performed as president and on that measure, right now they favor Trump."

ELECTION FUNDAMENTALS SEE LITTLE CHANGE BUT TRUMP LEAD WIDENS

Immigration and inflation continue to be voters' top concerns, tied at 35% each this month.

55% of voters believe Trump has committed crimes for which he should be convicted, but 55% say separately that they approve of the job he did as president.

44% job approval for Biden shows 11-point deficit in job approval compared to Trump at 55%.

AMERICANS PREFER FOCUS ON DOMESTIC RATHER THAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS

59% of voters say this is a time in world affairs that enables the U.S. to focus primarily on domestic issues, rather than spend more on military and foreign affairs (Democrats: 58%; Republicans: 57%; Independents: 63%).

58% say the U.S. does not have the leadership necessary to handle world affairs now.

56% support sending $26 billion in aid to Israel ; 49% support sending $8 billion in aid to the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan ; and 48% support sending $61 billion in aid to Ukraine .

GENERATIONAL SCHISM ON ISRAEL REMAINS SALIENT DESPITE GENERAL SUPPORT UNCHANGED

80% of voters say they support Israel over Hamas (ages 18-24 57% to 43%)

over Hamas (ages 18-24 57% to 43%) 71% say the crisis in Gaza has been created by Hamas, not Israel .

has been created by Hamas, not . 78% say Hamas should be removed from running Gaza .

. 72% of voters believe Israel should move forward with an operation in Rafah in order to finish the war against Hamas, while doing its best to avoid civilian casualties (ages 18-24: 57%; ages 65+: 84%).

should move forward with an operation in Rafah in order to finish the war against Hamas, while doing its best to avoid civilian casualties (ages 18-24: 57%; ages 65+: 84%). 68% oppose a ceasefire unless it means Hamas would be allowed to continue holding hostages and running Gaza (ages 18-24: 66% still support). 70% support a "permanent ceasefire" but that support is contingent on hostage release and end of Hamas rule.

(ages 18-24: 66% still support). 70% support a "permanent ceasefire" but that support is contingent on hostage release and end of Hamas rule. In the context of the recent Iran attacks against Israel , 80% believe Iran must be stopped from having nuclear weapons (ages 18-24: 43%; ages 65+: 96%).

M0ST AMERICANS DISAPPROVE OF UNIVERSITIES AMID CAMPUS PROTESTS

80% of voters believe students and professors who call for violence towards Jews should be suspended (ages 18-24: 59%; ages 65+: 92%).

64% believe the leaders of private higher education institutions are not doing enough to prevent antisemitism (ages 18-24: 37%; ages 65+: 80%).

64% believe there is a problem with what institutions of higher learning are teaching students today (ages 18-24: 47%; ages 65+: 74%).

The April Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States on April 24-25, 2024, among 1,961 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

