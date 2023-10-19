APRIL International strengthens its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Expat & Co in Belgium

APRIL Group

19 Oct, 2023

APRIL Group, Europe's leading wholesale insurance broker, announces the acquisition of Expat & Co, a specialist in international health insurance in Belgium.

LYON, France and PARIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expat & Co is the leading independent underwriter of insurance for expatriates in Belgium and offers a platform of solutions to support its customers made up of universities, individuals and companies, including multinationals based in several European countries.

Through this acquisition, APRIL International strengthens its presence on the European continent in a high-potential market for expatriation and international mobility and enhances its portfolio of solutions and health products.

Already present in Brussels since 2018 with APRIL Belgium, which works closely with a network of several hundred brokers and leading insurance partners to design, distribute and manage provident solutions, APRIL Group is strengthening its position in the Benelux region.

Expat & Co's management will continue and accelerate the company's development with the ambition of offering ever more innovative solutions to its distributors and policyholders.

Expat & Co will benefit from APRIL International's recognised expertise in Europe and throughout the world and from the partnerships forged with market leaders - particularly in telemedicine and healthcare networks. Expat & Co will also draw on APRIL's technological and service base to simplify its customers' international healthcare experience.

Eric Maumy, Chairman of APRIL Group: "IPMI* is one of APRIL Group's historic markets: we offer international health insurance solutions worldwide to expatriate communities of all nationalities from our offices and management centres in America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. We are delighted with this new acquisition in Belgium, which represents a further step forward and confirms our ambitions to become an international champion in insurance distribution".

Isabelle Moins, CEO APRIL International for Europe: "Following our recent establishments in Dubai and Germany and targeted acquisitions over the last two years in Asia, we are continuing with Expat & Co our expansion in our core business of IPMI. Belgium is a dynamic market with great potential, thanks to its rich ecosystem of European and global organisations and companies. Expat & Co is a recognised player among expatriates and students and I look forward to working with Filip Declercq and his team to continue to develop our business".

Filip Declercq, Founder of Expat & Co: "Joining the APRIL group, which has unrivalled expertise in IPMI on five continents, opens up new prospects for us. APRIL is the ideal partner for us to continue to grow in our market for the greater benefit of our distributors and policyholders around the world. It gives us the resources to meet the challenges facing the insurance sector, such as digitalisation and regulatory changes. With APRIL, we become part of a family of 2,400 people. Expat & Co is thus moving from the start-up phase to the scale-up phase in a single step".

About APRIL Group

APRIL is the leading wholesale broker in France, with a network of 15,000 partner brokers. The group's 2,400 staff members aim to offer their customers and partners – individuals, professionals and companies – an outstanding experience, combining the best of human relationships and technology, for health and personal protection for individuals, professionals and VSEs; loan insurance; international health insurance; property and casualty niche insurance; and asset management. By 2023, APRIL aspires to become an agile, omnichannel, digital operator, a champion of customer experience and a leader in its markets, while committing to the social responsibility goals in its Oxygen programme. The APRIL Group operates in 18 countries and recorded turnover of €590m in 2022.

www.april.com

Over Expat & Co

Expat & Co is in België, en bij uitbreiding Europa, gekend als de innovatieve marktleider in IPMI. Met bijzondere concepten bieden ze een ongevenaarde flexibiliteit voor mensen met een zeer afwisselend internationaal leven. Dankzij het Kameleon-concept (een polis die zich voortdurend aanpast aan de situatie van de klant, en steeds in de dubbele kosten snijdt) heeft ook de internationale klant nu de mogelijkheid op een levenslange zekerheid, ongeacht zijn sociaal statuut.

Ook op vlak van internationale studenten heeft Expat & Co voor vernieuwing in de markt gezorgd, en is daardoor in Europa uitgegroeid tot de top 3 van de verzekeraars voor universitaire Erasmus-projecten.

Expat & Co heeft zo specifieke polissen voor expats, Europese ambtenaren, uitwisselingsstudenten, au-pairs, zakenreizigers en long term reizigers (wereldreizen, digital nomads ...).

Expat & Co zet zich voortdurend in voor een goede klant- en makelaarsbeleving door snelle respons en correcte schaderegeling. Ondanks de reputatie van de verzekeringssector willen ze duidelijk maken dat ze er zijn om te betalen, niet om te weigeren.

www.expatinsurance.eu

