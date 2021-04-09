April is National Donate Life Month

More than 100,000 people across the country are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Thousands more people are waiting for lifesaving and healing cornea and tissue transplants. Only 3 in 1000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation to take place. That is why it is important for everyone to register their lifesaving decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Learning more about and considering living donation is another way to help those waiting for a second chance at life.

"Donate Life is the symbol for the cause of donation, all lifesaving and healing organ, eye and tissue donation – living and deceased." says David Fleming, President & CEO of Donate Life America. "Donation is donation, and at the center of this lifesaving decision is generosity. That is what we celebrate and honor during National Donate Life Month, lifesaving generosity."

How to participate in National Donate Life Month 2021

Give hope and help save lives by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at RegisterMe.org or in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app.

To those who have already registered their donation decision, thank you! Help continue to save lives by sharing the Donate Life message, educating others about the need and how their generosity can help save and heal lives.

Join key celebrations throughout April to support the Donate Life cause online and in your community:

National Donate Life Month Artwork

The NDLM 2021 art was inspired by the springtime scene of a garden. A garden and the insects and butterflies within it serve as symbols of hope, courage and transformed life — themes repeatedly found within the donation and transplantation journey. NDLM art is used in social media graphics, coloring pages, murals, virtual events and at-home activities throughout April.

Donate Life Living Donor Day, April 7, 2021

Join us in thanking all living donors for their lifesaving generosity! This new celebration invites the public to honor living donors and learn more about living donation. Donate Life America will also be highlighting living donation stories and education on our social media channels every Wednesday in April.

Blue & Green Spirit Week, April 10-16, 2021

Each day of the week leading up to National Donate Life Blue & Green Day is dedicated to a special theme, and will include: recognizing donors, volunteers and healthcare heroes; giving hope to those waiting; and engaging the public in fun at-home activities. Information and free public resources are available at DonateLife.net/celebrations.

National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, April 16, 2021

On Donate Life Blue & Green Day, we invite everyone to show their blue & green colors in support of the Donate Life message and mission! DLA hosts an annual National Donate Life Blue & Green Day Photo Contest through the Donate Life America Facebook page . The photo contest is open to the public, and each year photos are submitted showcasing incredible blue and green spirit and creativity. Information and free public resources are available at DonateLife.net/blue-green-day/.

National Pediatric Transplant Week, April 18-24, 2021

The last full week of National Donate Life Month is dedicated to kids. National Pediatric Transplant Week (NPTW) focuses on ending the pediatric transplant waiting list. Clinical partners share their innovative work and patient stories; donor families whose children have saved and healed lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation are honored; and recipient families share their thanks and celebrate milestones. Information and free public resources are available at DonateLife.net/pediatric-transplant-week .

Thank you to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the American Society of Transplantation (AST), the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), the International Transplant Nurses Society (ITNS) and Transplant Families for their partnership in helping develop and grow this important week

*Data from the Donate Life America (DLA) Registry Overview Report, organdonor.gov, and Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) as of March 2021

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to save and heal lives. DLA manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org ; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation.

SOURCE Donate Life America