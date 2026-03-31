April is National Facial Protection Month: Suit Up for Spring Sports and Outdoor Fun

AAOMS and partner organizations urge families to make mouth guards, helmets and eye protection routine for sports and activities like biking and skateboarding.

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring sports season is back – and so are the fastballs, elbows, sticks and unexpected collisions that can turn a great game into an emergency dental visit. But organized sports aren't the only risk: everyday recreational activities like biking, skateboarding and scooters also can lead to painful and preventable injuries to the teeth, jaw and face.

Youth sports remain a leading source of preventable tooth and facial injuries, contributing toward a total average of 22,000 dental injuries occurring annually in children younger than 18, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. With the right protective gear – and a few smart habits – many of these injuries can be avoided.

That's why, during National Facial Protection Month in April, four leading healthcare organizations are urging athletes, parents and coaches to make facial protection part of every practice, every game and every ride – not an afterthought once the season is underway. The initiative is led by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons with collaborative support from the Academy for Sports Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Association of Orthodontists.

Why facial protection matters

Tooth and facial injuries can be painful, costly and disruptive – and they often require follow-up care long after the final whistle. Each year, millions of children experience facial injuries while participating in sports and recreational activities, sometimes requiring extensive dental or medical treatment:

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry estimates dental injuries cost families between $500 million and $1.8 billion annually.

The Academy for Sports Dentistry reports sports-related injuries result in 20 million lost school days each year.

An American Association of Orthodontists survey found 99 percent of parents believe children in organized sports should wear mouth guards, yet 37 percent said their child never wears one while playing.

An American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons study found many facial sports injuries result from ball collisions during baseball/softball.

The good news: many facial injuries can be prevented or mitigated with consistent use of well-fitted protective equipment.

Five ways to gear up for spring

To reduce the risk of dental and facial injuries this season, parents, caregivers, coaches and athletes can take these steps:

Make mouth guards routine: Use them at practice and games – and replace worn or ill-fitting guards. Custom-fitted mouth guards provide the best protection and comfort.

Use them at practice and games – and replace worn or ill-fitting guards. Custom-fitted mouth guards provide the best protection and comfort. Check helmet fit and condition: A loose, outdated or damaged helmet doesn't protect as intended – whether it's for football, cycling, skateboarding or scooters.

A loose, outdated or damaged helmet doesn't protect as intended – whether it's for football, cycling, skateboarding or scooters. Protect the eyes: Use sport-appropriate protective eyewear or goggles when risk is high.

Use sport-appropriate protective eyewear or goggles when risk is high. Add facial coverage when available: Face shields/guards can reduce injury from balls, sticks, bats and contact in sports where facial impacts are common.

Face shields/guards can reduce injury from balls, sticks, bats and contact in sports where facial impacts are common. Use a quick safety check: Before play or a ride, take a few moments to confirm gear is in place and properly fitted.

"Spring sports and activities should be remembered for great plays and fun – not preventable injuries," said Robert S. Clark, DMD, President of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. "A mouth guard and properly fitted protective gear are small choices that can prevent major problems. If you're suiting up for the season, build facial protection into the routine from day one."

Take action

Before the first tournament, rivalry game or the first long bike ride of the season, families and coaches should confirm athletes and riders have sport-appropriate protective gear that fits properly – especially mouth guards, helmets and eye protection when indicated. Resources, safety checklists and guidance are available through each participating organization.

Also join the conversation on social media. Share prevention tips throughout April using #PlayItSafe.

About National Facial Protection Month

National Facial Protection Month is a collaborative initiative from the Academy for Sports Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Association of Orthodontists.

Media Contact (Primary):

Jolene Kremer

Associate Executive Director, Communications and Publications, American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

847-233-4336 | [email protected]

Partner Organization Media Contacts:

Dr. Vincent Mascia, Executive Director, Academy for Sports Dentistry

971-303-8908 | [email protected]

Caitlin Kepple, Marketing and Communications Manager, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

773-938-4133 | [email protected]

Jill Poiter, Marketing and Communications Manager, American Association of Orthodontists

314-993-1700 | [email protected]

SOURCE AAOMS